    AXU   CA01535P1062

ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.

(AXU)
Alexco Resource : Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ('Alexco' or the 'Company') announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 70,374,901 votes were cast, representing 49.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage
Clynton R. Nauman 44,528,348 99.3% 314,799 0.7%
Elaine Sanders 44,522,782 99.3% 320,365 0.7%
Karen McMaster 44,502,916 99.2% 340,231 0.8%
Richard N. Zimmer 41,990,909 93.6% 2,852,238 6.4%
Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse 39,888,178 89.0% 4,954,969 11.0%
Terry Krepiakevich 44,394,071 99.0% 449,076 1.0%

Shareholders also voted 74.0% in favour of the approval of all unallocated awards under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan and 99.5% in favour to set the number of directors at six. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 99.7% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to production and started concentrate production and shipments in Q1 2021. Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Some statements ('forward-looking statements') in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-reports-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301310519.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/10/c4843.html

%CIK: 0001364128

For further information: Clynton R. Nauman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Jones, Sr. VP Corporate Development, Phone: (604) 889-6077, Email: info@alexcoresource.com; Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

CO: Alexco Resource Corp.

CNW 17:35e 10-JUN-21

Disclaimer

Alexco Resource Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65,9 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 447 M 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,10 $
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,31%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clynton R. Nauman Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley A. Thrall President
Michael Clark Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Linda Broughton Vice President-Technical Services
Wayne Zigarlick Vice President-Operations & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.-11.36%447
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.66%59 068
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.29%34 807
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.71%31 472
SUEZ23.74%15 607
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.8.16%10 873