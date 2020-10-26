Log in
Alexco Resource : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020

10/26/2020

Alexco to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020

October 26, 2020 - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American/TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Alexco management will host an audio webcast conference call to review those results on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time). To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-800-319-4610

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-604-638-5340

Confirmation Code#:

Ask to join the Alexco conference call

Live audio webcast:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alexco20201113.html

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call. The conference call will be recorded and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.comshortly after the call.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to production and expects to start concentrate production and shipments in Q4 2020. As per Alexco's 2020 pre-feasibility study, Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Total production over an 8-year mine life is estimated at 1.18 million tonnes of ore at an average rate of 430 tonnes per day at an average grade of 805 grams per tonne. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's Mineral Resources through successful exploration.

Contact

Clynton R. Nauman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kettina Cordero, Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (778) 945-6577

Email: info@alexcoresource.com

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Head Office

T. 604 633 4888

Alexco Resource Corp.

F. 604 633 4887

Suite 1225, Two Bentall Centre, 555 Burrard Street, Box 216

Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9

Canada

