Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ALXN

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexion Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ALXN

12/12/2020 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share is fair to Alexion shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Alexion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Alexion and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Alexion shareholders; (2) determine whether AstraZeneca is underpaying for Alexion; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Alexion shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Alexion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Alexion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
10:14aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand i..
RE
09:43aAstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:26aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:09aALEXION MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
09:06aASTRAZENECA : buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion
AQ
08:43aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- Update
DJ
08:40aAstrazeneca cfo says roughly 65% of consideration will be paid in shares, ale..
RE
08:33aAstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 bln to expand in immunology
RE
08:27aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion
DJ
07:49aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : AstraZeneca to Acquire Alexion, Accelerating the Compa..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 967 M - -
Net income 2020 514 M - -
Net cash 2020 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26 476 M 26 476 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 082
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 147,10 $
Last Close Price 120,98 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Brian M. Goff Chief Commercial, Global Operations Officer & EVP
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.91%26 476
CSL LIMITED5.72%99 961
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.89.38%49 727
BIOGEN INC.-18.64%37 152
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.178.90%33 850
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD--.--%21 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ