Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the US financial markets open on February 4, 2021.

Given the recently announced agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca, Alexion will not be hosting a conference call. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.alexion.com. Questions may be directed to the Investor Relations team via e-mail at InvestorRelations@Alexion.com or the contact information below.

AstraZeneca and Alexion Combination

On December 12, 2020, AstraZeneca and Alexion announced that the companies entered into a definitive agreement for AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion, in which Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. Based on AstraZeneca's reference average ADR price of $54.14 at the time of the announcement, this implied total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $39 billion or $175 per share. The acquisition has the potential to advance the shared science-led mission of both companies to leverage complementary approaches to developing life-changing medicines. The proposed combination will broaden Alexion’s footprint, enabling the company to help more patients, pursue innovative science in new areas and expand its therapies in additional geographies. In addition, the transaction delivers significant value for Alexion’s shareholders, who will have an important stake in the combined company’s future results. Subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and the approval by AstraZeneca and Alexion shareholders, the companies expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2021.

