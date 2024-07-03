Alexium International Group Limited is an Australia-based performance chemicals provider for advanced materials applications with a focus on flame retardancy and thermal management. The Companyâs principal activities include research and development in consultation with end clients; obtaining patents in relation to new products developed; and commercialization and sales of the products. The Companyâs product solutions include thermal regulation solutions and flame-retardant solutions. Its thermal regulation solutions include Alexicool, BioCool, Eclipsys and DelCool. Alexicool is a phase change material (PCM)-based cooling product for textile and foam applications. BioCool is a biobased microencapsulated PCM (mPCM) line of products for the bedding industry. Eclipsys is a perpetual cooling technology for textile and foam-based products. Its flame-retardant solution includes Alexiflam and Alexiguard. The Alexiflam is a flame-retardant technology for use in mattress applications.

Sector Specialty Chemicals