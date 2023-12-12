International SME financier Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has announced a key strategic investment in Alfa's preconfigured technology platform for asset finance, Alfa Start.
BFS has selected Alfa to improve outcomes for clients and colleagues alike, as it continues to grow and thrive.
Both Bibby Asset Finance and BFS Marine Finance divisions will fully migrate to the system over the coming months. The project uses out-of-the-box configuration and documentation that is fundamental to the Alfa Start methodology and is planned to go live in Q1 2024.
We're delighted to partner with Alfa to enhance the service we provide to clients. Alfa Start is widely regarded as the "gold standard" within the industry and, once fully embedded, the platform will reduce manual processing allowing our teams to spend more time delivering value for our clients, brokers, vendors, and business partners.
Alfa Start is a key part of our technology roadmap and our BFS 4.0 strategy, which aims to enhance our experience for colleagues, clients, and business partners alike. We're pleased to partner with Alfa and look forward to the benefits of this partnership in 2024 and beyond.
We're delighted to support Bibby Financial Services by providing the platform to enable their growth strategy. Alfa Start's SaaS capabilities and Alfa Systems' flexible nature are especially valuable to already successful businesses like BFS who are looking to enhance the way they support customers and internal teams.
Using a predefined, best-practice configuration and process catalog, Alfa Start allows UK-based equipment finance operations of all sizes to take full advantage of the multi-featured, market-leading Alfa Systems platform.
The innovative rapid delivery model has been implemented successfully at various innovative equipment finance providers and challenger banks. Read more at alfasystems.com/start.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alfa Financial Software Holdings plc published this content on 12 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2023 13:03:12 UTC.