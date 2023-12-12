International SME financier Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has announced a key strategic investment in Alfa's preconfigured technology platform for asset finance, Alfa Start.

BFS has selected Alfa to improve outcomes for clients and colleagues alike, as it continues to grow and thrive.

Both Bibby Asset Finance and BFS Marine Finance divisions will fully migrate to the system over the coming months. The project uses out-of-the-box configuration and documentation that is fundamental to the Alfa Start methodology and is planned to go live in Q1 2024.