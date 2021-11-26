Alfa Financial Software : Financial Reporting Document
Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa
We include a lot of information in our
(particularly within the ESG section at 2020 Annual Report pg 56 - pg 63 ) and on our ESG page , so this document is intended to act as a roadmap of the areas where we receive most questions. Should you require any further information on ESG at Alfa, please get in contact with our CFO, Duncan Magrath ( duncan.magrath@alfasystems.com).
AREA
ROADMAP
FURTHER INFO
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Our people
Many of Alfa's people are engaged in a wide variety of socially responsible activities, and Alfa actively
Our Social Impact page
supports and encourages this. Alfa's dedicated Social Impact Team has been in place for over 15 years,
with team members drawn from across the Company.
pg 61-62 of our 2020 Annual Report
on Alfa Green Team / Environmental
Alfa provides everyone with 3 days per year to support Social Impact / ESG activities. These are charged to
Impact Team initiatives
an ESG time code. The total time charged to this code is approximately 1 FTE - of which approximately
50% relates to climate change issues.
United Nations
Alfa has selected four sustainable development goals to help shape and inform our ESG efforts:
Our dedicated UN SDG page
Sustainable
Development
∙
Quality education
Goals
∙
Gender Equality
∙
Climate Action
∙ Partnerships for the Goals
Our values
Alfa's company values are:
Our purpose and values page
∙ Challenge without being challenging
∙ Let great ideas grow
∙ Create a positive impact
∙ Make it better together
ENVIRONMENT
Responsibility
Alfa's CFO, Duncan Magrath, is ultimately responsible for our Environmental Policy and climate change
issues. One of the aims of our Environmental Policy is to carry out our business in a manner that minimises
our impact on the environment.
Alfa's ESG Manager, Grahame Williams, oversees all initiatives which derive from this policy as they are put
into action.
The Alfa Green Team / Environmental Impact Team, a group of volunteers from all levels of the company,
is responsible for the execution of organised activities and the monitoring of standards established to
ensure adherence to our environmental goals.
Emissions
Alfa's footprint is calculated using the EMA methodology for SECR Reporting on calculating organisational
Pg 63 of our 2020 Annual Report
monitoring and
footprints. Alfa plans to follow TCFD reporting guidelines for our 2021 Annual Report.
reduction; TCFD
Carbon neutrality
Alfa has implemented offsetting for carbon neutrality during the course of 2021, by partnering with
Pg 62 - pg 63 of our 2020 Annual
and net zero
Ecologi
.
Report
Alfa has already taken steps to reduce carbon emissions. Alfa's next steps are to update our corporate
policies to move to further reduce carbon emissions.
Environmental
Alfa's Environmental Policy includes a commitment to continue to engage and educate employees and
Pg 53 of our 2020 Annual Report on
awareness and
other stakeholders on the importance of sustainability, and encourage sustainable activity.
consulting stakeholders
consulting
stakeholders
The Alfa Green Team / Environmental Impact Team is heavily involved in raising awareness, and the UK-
pg 62 of our 2020 Annual Report on
based charity,
The Climate Coalition , has been chosen by Alfa's UK employees as Alfa's UK charity partner
Alfa Green Team / Environmental
for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Impact Team initiatives
Electricity
Alfa sources our electricity from renewable energy provider,
Opus . During 2020, 68% of Alfa's UK
electricity was sourced from renewable sources.
Our office
Alfa's London office has achieved an 'excellent' rating under the BREEAM In-Use certification for 2021/22.
buildings
Our office
Alfa has carefully selected suppliers and implemented various initiatives in our London office, to minimise
environment
our impact on the environment - here is a taster:
∙ Partnering with bio-bean ,to renew our used coffee grounds for reuse in bio-products.
∙ Installing organic food waste bins to collect left over food and turn it into compost.
∙ Using eco-friendly cleaning products.
Method
∙ Offering staff participation in the Cycle to Work scheme.
Responsible end-
Alfa's Data and Equipment Disposal Policy covers off securely and sustainably disposing of IT equipment,
of-life
including laptops.
management of
hardware
Alfa recycles technical hardware that cannot be donated to charity and has recently partnered with e-
recycling company
KOcycle , to recycle all outdated IT hardware that is no longer used in the London office.
Alfa also had a 'recycling laptops to schools' initiative in 2021.
Sustainable
Alfa is committed to adopting and applying the latest technology, including server virtualisation
products and
technology, to ensure that our customers' energy consumption is kept to a minimum.
services
Our product, Alfa Systems, provides some functionality to enable our customers to charge their customers
on a usage basis, therefore making utilisation of assets more efficient.
Our data centres
In owned data centres, our provider has noted that 94% of our energy utilisation was from renewable
Our page on Alfa Systems Cloud
energy sources.
Hosting
Alfa also uses data centres operated by a third-party, AWS Cloud Computing. AWS is
committed to
powering operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025
.
SOCIAL
Equal
Non-discrimination on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy, gender reassignment, religion or
opportunities and
belief, marital status, civil partnership status, age, race, colour, nationality, national or ethnic origins and
non-
disability is central to Alfa's Building Business and Careers and Equal Opportunities and Hiring Policy.
discrimination
During 2020, Alfa developed and delivered Inclusive Recruitment training for everyone involved in the
recruitment process. Alfa also provided Unconscious Bias and Allyship training company-wide.
Commitment to
Responsibility: Inclusion & Diversity is very important to the Board and wider employees. Inclusion &
Pg 24 , and pg 57 of our 2020
pg 61
Inclusion &
Diversity is a corporate objective owned by Alfa's Chief People Officer. Progression against this corporate
Annual Report
Diversity
objective is reported monthly to the Company Leadership Team and to the Board.
Our dedicated Inclusion & Diversity
Alfa has multiple communities: Inclusion, LGBTQ+, Racial Equity, Women's Community, Parents'
page
Community, Environmental Impact and Social Impact. Each of our communities has a Company Leadership
Team sponsor whose role it is to support, facilitate and remove barriers to enable the community's
Our
including one
blog posts
agenda. The Chief People Officer meets monthly with the community chairs to discuss what support is
discussing non-binary identity and
needed, what activities are coming up and how the community can increase awareness across the
announcing the launch of the Alfa for
company.
Racial Equity community
Intersectionality: In 2020, we focused on intersectionality between our communities, creating an Inclusion
& Diversity Advisory Group to encourage discussion, sharing & joining up of agendas and collective drive
on our Inclusion & Diversity agenda.
Education and awareness: Programmes in this area are very much in demand within Alfa. As well as a
calendar of social talks and events organised by our active communities, Alfa also ran a series of Inclusion
and Diversity workshops in 2020 and has been rolling out an Inclusive Leadership training programme.
Alfa using its voice: Alfa is a Stonewall Diversity Champion : Alfa is committed to providing an environment
where all LGBTQ+ people are free to be themselves. Externally we have highlighted important issues by
using our corporate voice to support and champion bodies such as the
Black British Network , Stonewall ,
DIAL Global and the Women's Association
.
Policies: The principle of freedom of discrimination embedded within Alfa's policies generally are
underpinned by our
Harassment Policyand our Disciplinary Policy.
Gender pay gap
The mean and median pay gaps have reduced between 2019 and 2020. 2021 results will be available in our
Pg 59 of our 2020 Annual Report
data
2021 Annual Report.
Gender diversity
30% of our people are female. 49% of our new graduates for 2021 are female and 40% of all new recruits
and Pg 57 of our 2020 Annual
pg 78
in 2021 are female.
Report
Contractors
Of the 406 people who worked at Alfa during 2020, 6.4 % were contractors.
Supporting our
Alfa has an array of policies and initiatives in place to support our people:
and Pg 57 - 58 of our 2020
pg 72
people
Annual Report
∙ Various family friendly policies, covering paid adoption and surrogacy leave, enhanced paternity
and maternity leave and shared parental leave.
∙ Paid carer leave.
∙ Transitioning at Work Policy, supported by guides for managers.
∙ A global Mental Health First Aider (MHFA) programme, where individuals trained as MHFAs act as
points of contact for colleagues who are experiencing a difficult time or emotional distress.
∙ Employee Assistance Programme, to provide 24/7 support for employees, including counselling.
∙ A very active Alfa Wellbeing team, providing regular content and holding events with experts on
various topics.
∙ 24hr online service to access GP advice.
∙ Flexible and hybrid working and remote working policies.
In addition to the 3 days per year provided to employees to support Social Impact / ESG / CSR activities,
Alfa also provides employees at least 3 days per year for personal development; and 4 days per year for
innovation, which is open to any projects and initiatives that improve life at Alfa.
Retaining our
Alfa's full time staff voluntary turnover rates for 2020 stood at (i) 10.6% for all workers (including
Pg 47 of our 2020 Annual Report
people
employees); and (ii) 5.9% for employees only.
Engaging with our
Alfa runs an employee-engagement survey every 2 months. The results are presented by the CEO to the
See references in the 2020 Annual
employees
Board. Any concerns raised are reviewed by a committee of employees and allocated to the appropriate
Report to the 'Pulse' survey -
pg 14 ,
Company Leadership Team member for resolution. In addition, Alfa also holds quarterly townhalls where
pg 37 , pg 54 , pg 58 and
pg 65
employees can submit questions anonymously to the Company Leadership Team.
Accessibility
Alfa is committed to ensuring Alfa Systems is accessible as possible and has a dedicated UI/UX Design team
who have accessibility as part of their core remit. This team has carried out accessibility audits of the Alfa
Systems software, part of which was informed by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The
audit also compared our software against the WCAG 2.1 AA specification and allowed us to identify and
prioritize specific accessibility gaps. For new Alfa Systems components added to our Design System we
consider accessibility up-front, ensuring the correct ARIA attributes are added etc. and we perform screen
reader testing using the VoiceOver tool.
Supplier
Alfa does not support any form of slavery, human trafficking or child labour and Alfa works only with
Pg 72 of our 2020 Annual Report
standards
suppliers that have been assessed through our internal processes to be ethical providers. Alfa has an
ethical procurement policy and our key procurement personnel have been trained in relation to the
relevant requirements and regulations.
Data protection
Alfa has maintained compliance with the following in 2020:
and Pg 43 of our 2020 Annual
pg 48
and customer
Report
security
∙ SOC2 Type 2(safeguarding customer data),
∙ ISO27001(information security management system),
Our Alfa Systems Cloud Hosting page
∙ ISO27018(protection of personally identifiable information in public clouds - covering the
processes and security of our Alfa Hosting Service).
Alfa Privacy Policy
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
