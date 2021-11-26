∙ A very active Alfa Wellbeing team, providing regular content and holding events with experts on

various topics.

∙ 24hr online service to access GP advice.

∙ Flexible and hybrid working and remote working policies.

In addition to the 3 days per year provided to employees to support Social Impact / ESG / CSR activities,

Alfa also provides employees at least 3 days per year for personal development; and 4 days per year for

innovation, which is open to any projects and initiatives that improve life at Alfa.

Retaining our Alfa's full time staff voluntary turnover rates for 2020 stood at (i) 10.6% for all workers (including Pg 47 of our 2020 Annual Report

people employees); and (ii) 5.9% for employees only.

Engaging with our Alfa runs an employee-engagement survey every 2 months. The results are presented by the CEO to the See references in the 2020 Annual

employees Board. Any concerns raised are reviewed by a committee of employees and allocated to the appropriate Report to the 'Pulse' survey - pg 14,

employees can submit questions anonymously to the Company Leadership Team.

Accessibility Alfa is committed to ensuring Alfa Systems is accessible as possible and has a dedicated UI/UX Design team

who have accessibility as part of their core remit. This team has carried out accessibility audits of the Alfa

Systems software, part of which was informed by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The

audit also compared our software against the WCAG 2.1 AA specification and allowed us to identify and

prioritize specific accessibility gaps. For new Alfa Systems components added to our Design System we

consider accessibility up-front, ensuring the correct ARIA attributes are added etc. and we perform screen

reader testing using the VoiceOver tool.

Supplier Alfa does not support any form of slavery, human trafficking or child labour and Alfa works only with Pg 72 of our 2020 Annual Report

standards suppliers that have been assessed through our internal processes to be ethical providers. Alfa has an

ethical procurement policy and our key procurement personnel have been trained in relation to the

relevant requirements and regulations.

Data protection Alfa has maintained compliance with the following in 2020: Pg 43and pg 48of our 2020 Annual

and customer Report

security ∙ SOC2 Type 2(safeguarding customer data),

∙ ISO27001(information security management system), Our Alfa Systems Cloud Hosting page

∙ ISO27018(protection of personally identifiable information in public clouds - covering the

processes and security of our Alfa Hosting Service). Alfa Privacy Policy

Page 5 of 6 Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa