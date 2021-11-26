Log in
Alfa Financial Software : Financial Reporting Document

11/26/2021
Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

We include a lot of information in our 2020 Annual Report(particularly within the ESG section at pg 56 - pg 63) and on our ESG page, so this document is intended to act as a roadmap of the areas where we receive most questions. Should you require any further information on ESG at Alfa, please get in contact with our CFO, Duncan Magrath (duncan.magrath@alfasystems.com).

AREA

ROADMAP

FURTHER INFO

OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES

Our people

Many of Alfa's people are engaged in a wide variety of socially responsible activities, and Alfa actively

Our Social Impact page

supports and encourages this. Alfa's dedicated Social Impact Team has been in place for over 15 years,

with team members drawn from across the Company.

pg 61-62 of our 2020 Annual Report

on Alfa Green Team / Environmental

Alfa provides everyone with 3 days per year to support Social Impact / ESG activities. These are charged to

Impact Team initiatives

an ESG time code. The total time charged to this code is approximately 1 FTE - of which approximately

50% relates to climate change issues.

United Nations

Alfa has selected four sustainable development goals to help shape and inform our ESG efforts:

Our dedicated UN SDG page

Sustainable

Development

Quality education

Goals

Gender Equality

Climate Action

Partnerships for the Goals

Our values

Alfa's company values are:

Our purpose and values page

Challenge without being challenging

Let great ideas grow

Create a positive impact

Make it better together

ENVIRONMENT

Responsibility

Alfa's CFO, Duncan Magrath, is ultimately responsible for our Environmental Policy and climate change

issues. One of the aims of our Environmental Policy is to carry out our business in a manner that minimises

our impact on the environment.

Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

Alfa's ESG Manager, Grahame Williams, oversees all initiatives which derive from this policy as they are put

into action.

The Alfa Green Team / Environmental Impact Team, a group of volunteers from all levels of the company,

is responsible for the execution of organised activities and the monitoring of standards established to

ensure adherence to our environmental goals.

Emissions

Alfa's footprint is calculated using the EMA methodology for SECR Reporting on calculating organisational

Pg 63 of our 2020 Annual Report

monitoring and

footprints. Alfa plans to follow TCFD reporting guidelines for our 2021 Annual Report.

reduction; TCFD

Carbon neutrality

Alfa has implemented offsetting for carbon neutrality during the course of 2021, by partnering with

Pg 62 - pg 63 of our 2020 Annual

and net zero

Ecologi.

Report

Alfa has already taken steps to reduce carbon emissions. Alfa's next steps are to update our corporate

policies to move to further reduce carbon emissions.

Environmental

Alfa's Environmental Policy includes a commitment to continue to engage and educate employees and

Pg 53 of our 2020 Annual Reporton

awareness and

other stakeholders on the importance of sustainability, and encourage sustainable activity.

consulting stakeholders

consulting

stakeholders

The Alfa Green Team / Environmental Impact Team is heavily involved in raising awareness, and the UK-

pg 62 of our 2020 Annual Reporton

based charity, The Climate Coalition, has been chosen by Alfa's UK employees as Alfa's UK charity partner

Alfa Green Team / Environmental

for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Impact Team initiatives

Electricity

Alfa sources our electricity from renewable energy provider, Opus. During 2020, 68% of Alfa's UK

electricity was sourced from renewable sources.

Our office

Alfa's London office has achieved an 'excellent' rating under the BREEAM In-Use certification for 2021/22.

buildings

Our office

Alfa has carefully selected suppliers and implemented various initiatives in our London office, to minimise

environment

our impact on the environment - here is a taster:

Partnering with bio-bean,to renew our used coffee grounds for reuse in bio-products.

Installing organic food waste bins to collect left over food and turn it into compost.

Using eco-friendlyMethodcleaning products.

Offering staff participation in the Cycle to Work scheme.

Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

Responsible end-

Alfa's Data and Equipment Disposal Policy covers off securely and sustainably disposing of IT equipment,

of-life

including laptops.

management of

hardware

Alfa recycles technical hardware that cannot be donated to charity and has recently partnered with e-

recycling company KOcycle, to recycle all outdated IT hardware that is no longer used in the London office.

Alfa also had a 'recycling laptops to schools' initiative in 2021.

Sustainable

Alfa is committed to adopting and applying the latest technology, including server virtualisation

products and

technology, to ensure that our customers' energy consumption is kept to a minimum.

services

Our product, Alfa Systems, provides some functionality to enable our customers to charge their customers

on a usage basis, therefore making utilisation of assets more efficient.

Our data centres

In owned data centres, our provider has noted that 94% of our energy utilisation was from renewable

Our page on Alfa Systems Cloud

energy sources.

Hosting

Alfa also uses data centres operated by a third-party, AWS Cloud Computing. AWS is committed to

powering operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

SOCIAL

Equal

Non-discrimination on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy, gender reassignment, religion or

opportunities and

belief, marital status, civil partnership status, age, race, colour, nationality, national or ethnic origins and

non-

disability is central to Alfa's Building Business and Careers and Equal Opportunities and Hiring Policy.

discrimination

During 2020, Alfa developed and delivered Inclusive Recruitment training for everyone involved in the

recruitment process. Alfa also provided Unconscious Bias and Allyship training company-wide.

Commitment to

Responsibility: Inclusion & Diversity is very important to the Board and wider employees. Inclusion &

Pg 24, pg 57and pg 61of our 2020

Inclusion &

Diversity is a corporate objective owned by Alfa's Chief People Officer. Progression against this corporate

Annual Report

Diversity

objective is reported monthly to the Company Leadership Team and to the Board.

Our dedicated Inclusion & Diversity

Alfa has multiple communities: Inclusion, LGBTQ+, Racial Equity, Women's Community, Parents'

page

Community, Environmental Impact and Social Impact. Each of our communities has a Company Leadership

Team sponsor whose role it is to support, facilitate and remove barriers to enable the community's

Our blog postsincluding one

agenda. The Chief People Officer meets monthly with the community chairs to discuss what support is

discussing non-binaryidentityand

Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

needed, what activities are coming up and how the community can increase awareness across the

announcing the launch of the Alfa for

company.

Racial Equity community

Intersectionality: In 2020, we focused on intersectionality between our communities, creating an Inclusion

& Diversity Advisory Group to encourage discussion, sharing & joining up of agendas and collective drive

on our Inclusion & Diversity agenda.

Education and awareness: Programmes in this area are very much in demand within Alfa. As well as a

calendar of social talks and events organised by our active communities, Alfa also ran a series of Inclusion

and Diversity workshops in 2020 and has been rolling out an Inclusive Leadership training programme.

Alfa using its voice: Alfa is a Stonewall Diversity Champion: Alfa is committed to providing an environment

where all LGBTQ+ people are free to be themselves. Externally we have highlighted important issues by

using our corporate voice to support and champion bodies such as the Black British Network, Stonewall,

DIAL Globaland the Women's Association.

Policies: The principle of freedom of discrimination embedded within Alfa's policies generally are

underpinned by our Harassment Policyand our Disciplinary Policy.

Gender pay gap

The mean and median pay gaps have reduced between 2019 and 2020. 2021 results will be available in our

Pg 59 of our 2020 Annual Report

data

2021 Annual Report.

Gender diversity

30% of our people are female. 49% of our new graduates for 2021 are female and 40% of all new recruits

Pg 57and pg 78of our 2020 Annual

in 2021 are female.

Report

Contractors

Of the 406 people who worked at Alfa during 2020, 6.4 % were contractors.

Supporting our

Alfa has an array of policies and initiatives in place to support our people:

Pg 57 - 58and pg 72of our 2020

people

Annual Report

Various family friendly policies, covering paid adoption and surrogacy leave, enhanced paternity

and maternity leave and shared parental leave.

Paid carer leave.

Transitioning at Work Policy, supported by guides for managers.

A global Mental Health First Aider (MHFA) programme, where individuals trained as MHFAs act as

points of contact for colleagues who are experiencing a difficult time or emotional distress.

Employee Assistance Programme, to provide 24/7 support for employees, including counselling.

Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

A very active Alfa Wellbeing team, providing regular content and holding events with experts on

various topics.

24hr online service to access GP advice.

Flexible and hybrid working and remote working policies.

In addition to the 3 days per year provided to employees to support Social Impact / ESG / CSR activities,

Alfa also provides employees at least 3 days per year for personal development; and 4 days per year for

innovation, which is open to any projects and initiatives that improve life at Alfa.

Retaining our

Alfa's full time staff voluntary turnover rates for 2020 stood at (i) 10.6% for all workers (including

Pg 47 of our 2020 Annual Report

people

employees); and (ii) 5.9% for employees only.

Engaging with our

Alfa runs an employee-engagement survey every 2 months. The results are presented by the CEO to the

See references in the 2020 Annual

employees

Board. Any concerns raised are reviewed by a committee of employees and allocated to the appropriate

Report to the 'Pulse' survey - pg 14,

Company Leadership Team member for resolution. In addition, Alfa also holds quarterly townhalls where

pg 37, pg 54, pg 58and pg 65

employees can submit questions anonymously to the Company Leadership Team.

Accessibility

Alfa is committed to ensuring Alfa Systems is accessible as possible and has a dedicated UI/UX Design team

who have accessibility as part of their core remit. This team has carried out accessibility audits of the Alfa

Systems software, part of which was informed by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The

audit also compared our software against the WCAG 2.1 AA specification and allowed us to identify and

prioritize specific accessibility gaps. For new Alfa Systems components added to our Design System we

consider accessibility up-front, ensuring the correct ARIA attributes are added etc. and we perform screen

reader testing using the VoiceOver tool.

Supplier

Alfa does not support any form of slavery, human trafficking or child labour and Alfa works only with

Pg 72 of our 2020 Annual Report

standards

suppliers that have been assessed through our internal processes to be ethical providers. Alfa has an

ethical procurement policy and our key procurement personnel have been trained in relation to the

relevant requirements and regulations.

Data protection

Alfa has maintained compliance with the following in 2020:

Pg 43and pg 48of our 2020 Annual

and customer

Report

security

SOC2 Type 2(safeguarding customer data),

ISO27001(information security management system),

Our Alfa Systems Cloud Hosting page

ISO27018(protection of personally identifiable information in public clouds - covering the

processes and security of our Alfa Hosting Service).

Alfa Privacy Policy

Quick-Reference Guide to ESG at Alfa

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alfa Financial Software Holdings plc published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
