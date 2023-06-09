Alfa Financial Software receives premium takeover offer from EQT

(Alliance News) - Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC on Friday confirmed that it has received a "number" of takeover offers from EQT, a Swedish private equity firm.

The London-based software developer said the proposals are "unsolicited" and "non-binding."

It said the latest offer is at a level of 208 pence per share. This represents a 19% premium to its closing price of 174.50p on Thursday, being the last business day before the announcement.

Alfa's shares closed down 0.5% at 173.69 pence each in London on Friday.

EQT are now required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Alfa, or say that it does not intend to make an offer, by July 7.

"There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made for Alfa," the company added.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

