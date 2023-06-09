Advanced search
    ALFA   GB00BDHXPG30

ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC

(ALFA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
188.00 GBX   +7.74%
Alfa Financial Software receives premium takeover offer from EQT

06/09/2023 | 11:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC on Friday confirmed that it has received a "number" of takeover offers from EQT, a Swedish private equity firm.

The London-based software developer said the proposals are "unsolicited" and "non-binding."

It said the latest offer is at a level of 208 pence per share. This represents a 19% premium to its closing price of 174.50p on Thursday, being the last business day before the announcement.

Alfa's shares closed down 0.5% at 173.69 pence each in London on Friday.

EQT are now required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Alfa, or say that it does not intend to make an offer, by July 7.

"There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made for Alfa," the company added.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 100 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2023 21,4 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2023 25,1 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 511 M 641 M 641 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 27,0%
Technical analysis trends ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 174,50 GBX
Average target price 218,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Warren Denton Director-Sales & Marketing
Duncan Jonathan Magrath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Neville Page Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Flegg Chief Technology Officer
Steve Derrick Breach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC5.12%641
INTUIT INC.8.77%118 566
ADYEN N.V.22.87%52 851
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.85%32 282
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.68.75%12 580
WORLDLINE0.08%11 100
