Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFA   GB00BDHXPG30

ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC

(ALFA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-03-08 am EST
145.50 GBX   +3.93%
01:26pAlfa Financial chair and CEO to sell GBP23 million worth of shares
AN
03/02Alfa Financial Software 2022 revenue up; declares special dividend
AN
03/02Transcript : Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfa Financial chair and CEO to sell GBP23 million worth of shares

03/08/2023 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - A firm controlled by Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Executive Chair Andrew Page is offloading 16 million shares in the company through a secondary placing, joint bookrunner Barclays said on Wednesday.

CHP Software & Consulting Ltd intends to sell 16 million shares in total. CHP is controlled by Page. The 16 million shares represent a sale of 15 million shares by Page.

Alfa Chief Executive Andrew Denton is also a minority shareholder in CHP.

Shares in Alfa Financial Software closed 3.9% higher at 145.50 pence in London on Wednesday. At current market prices, the sale will be worth GBP23.3 million.

The final placing price will be determined at the end of the bookbuild.

Alfa will not receive any proceeds from the placing. The placing represents around 5.5% of Alfa's share capital.

Page and Denton remain fully committed to Alfa and their working relationship with the company is unchanged, Alfa said in a statement.

CHP has committed it will not sell any further shares in the firm for at least 90 days.

The placing will be managed by Barclays Bank PLC. Investec Bank PLC and Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd will serve as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC 3.93% 145.5 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.02% 168.88 Delayed Quote.6.56%
All news about ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
01:26pAlfa Financial chair and CEO to sell GBP23 million worth of shares
AN
03/02Alfa Financial Software 2022 revenue up; declares special dividend
AN
03/02Transcript : Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02..
CI
03/02Earnings Flash (ALFA.L) ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE Reports FY22 Revenue GBP93.3M
MT
03/02Earnings Flash (ALFA.L) ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE Reports FY22 EPS GBX8.09
MT
03/02Tranche Update on Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC's Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
03/02Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/02Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Proposes an Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended 3..
CI
03/02Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Declares Special Dividend, Payable on 9 May 2023
CI
03/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 92,0 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net cash 2022 22,5 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 411 M 487 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 140,00 GBX
Average target price 218,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Warren Denton Director-Sales & Marketing
Duncan Jonathan Magrath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Neville Page Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Flegg Chief Technology Officer
Steve Derrick Breach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC-15.66%489
INTUIT INC.5.16%114 825
ADYEN N.V.7.39%45 306
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-7.69%37 073
WORLDLINE11.11%12 098
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.19.79%9 137