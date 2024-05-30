(Alliance News) - Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC's majority owner plans to trim its stake in the company, according to an announcement on Thursday.

CHP Software & Consulting Holdings Ltd will sell 14.5 million shares in the London-based provider of software services to the asset and automotive finance industry. It will sell the shares at 173 pence, GBP25 million in total.

Alfa Financial shares fell 3.4% to 170.00p each in London on Thursday.

The shares being sold represent a 4.9% chunk of Alfa's issued share capital.

CHP, controlled by Alfa's own Executive Chair Andrew Page, will own 161.5 million shares in the London-listing following the transaction, just under a 55% stake. Alfa's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Denton is a minority shareholder in CHP.

"The sale is to satisfy specific market demand from a single institutional shareholder. Alfa is not party to the sale and will not receive any proceeds from the sale," according to the statement.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.