Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC - London-based software developer - Notes media reports and confirms it is in preliminary discussions with Thomas H Lee Partners LP regarding a possible takeover offer from the latter. Says there can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made for Alfa. Says it will make a further announcement will be made "as and when appropriate".

At the end of last month, Alfa posted a rise in interim profit and revenue on the back of cross-divisional growth and backed its full-year expectations, despite an "uncertain economic outlook". In the six months that ended June 30, it posted a pretax profit of GBP16.6 million, up 20% from GBP13.8 million a year prior. Revenue climbed 21% to GBP52.9 million from GBP43.9 million the year before. The company declared a special interim dividend of 4.0 pence per share, up by 14% from 3.5p per share a year ago.

Current stock price: 187.03 pence, up 12%

12-month change: up 14%

