Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe and Australasia. The Company's activities include subscription, software and services. The Company provides the right to use, software development services, core implementation services and ongoing support of its product, Alfa Systems. Its contractual arrangements contain multiple deliverables or services, such as the development or customization of the software to the customer's requirements, implementation services such as migration of data and testing and certain project management services. Its technology platform, Alfa Systems, supports both retail and corporate business for auto, equipment, wholesale and dealer finance on a multijurisdictional basis, including leases/loans, originations and servicing.