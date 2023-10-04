Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC - London-based software developer - Following Alfa's announcement on Wednesday last week, which noted and confirmed media reports that is in preliminary discussions with Thomas H Lee Partners LP regarding a possible takeover offer from the latter, Thomas H Lee Partners confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Alfa. Alfa on Tuesday said it terminated talks over a potential takeover. It did not state a reason and highlighted that the termination announcement had been made without the consent of Thomas H Lee Partners.
Current stock price: 162.04 pence, down 1.5%
12-month change: up 0.3%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
