Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFA   GB00BDHXPG30

ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC

(ALFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12:17 2023-02-23 am EST
160.75 GBX   +4.05%
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Proposes Dividend
CI
01/12Xaar's China hit; Trustpilot revenue up
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday 24 February 
ASA International Group PLCTrading Statement
CVS Group PLCHalf Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group LtdHalf Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCFull Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SAFull Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLCFull Year Results
Monday 27 February 
Associated British Foods PLCTrading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLCHalf Year Results
Bunzl PLCFull Year Results
Centralnic Group PLCFull Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCHalf Year Results
DX Group PLCHalf Year Results
GlobalData PLCFull Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLCFull Year Results
Kosmos Energy LtdFull Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLCFull Year Results
RHI Magnesita NVFull Year Results
Senior PLCFull Year Results
Tuesday 28 February 
abrdn PLCFull Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLCQ1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
boohoo Group PLCFull Year Results
Cap-XX LtdHalf Year Results
Croda International PLCFull Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLCFull Year Results
Derwent London PLCFull Year Results
Hutchmed (China) LtdFull Year Results
Intertek Group PLCFull Year Results
Kitwave Group PLCFull Year Results
Man Group PLCFull Year Results
McBride PLCHalf Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLCFull Year Results
Ocado Group PLCFull Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding LtdFull Year Results
Rotork PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
St James's Place PLCFull Year Results
S-Ventures PLCFull Year Results
Travis Perkins PLCFull Year Results
Uniphar PLCFull Year Results
Unite Group PLCFull Year Results
Videndum PLCFull Year Results
XP Power LtdFull Year Results
Wednesday 1 March 
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLCFull Year Results
GetBusy PLCFull Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLCFull Year Results
Global Invacom Group LtdFull Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLCHalf Year Results
International Personal Finance PLCFull Year Results
Nichols PLCFull Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Persimmon PLCFull Year Results
Rathbones Group PLCFull Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCFull Year Results
Ricardo PLCHalf Year Results
Weir Group PLCFull Year Results
Thursday 2 March 
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Apax Global Alpha LtdFull Year Results
Beazley PLCFull Year Results
Brooks Macdonald Group PLCHalf Year Results
Cairn Homes PLCFull Year Results
Capita PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Regional PLCFull Year Results
Coats Group PLCFull Year Results
CRH PLCFull Year Results
Flutter Entertainment PLCFull Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Grafton Group PLCFull Year Results
Haleon PLCFull Year Results
Hunting PLCFull Year Results
ITV PLCFull Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group PLCFull Year Results
Melrose Industries PLCFull Year Results
Metro Bank PLCFull Year Results
National Express Group PLCFull Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group LtdFull Year Results
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLCFull Year Results
Schroders PLCFull Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group PLCFull Year Results
Taylor Wimpey PLCFull Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT PLCFull Year Results
Tyman PLCFull Year Results
Vesuvius PLCFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.38% 209 Delayed Quote.9.96%
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC 3.56% 160 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 1.81% 179.6 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC -1.08% 92 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -1.06% 1955 Delayed Quote.25.38%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -1.84% 189.05 Delayed Quote.24.93%
BEAZLEY PLC 0.07% 675 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC 0.00% 142.5 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC -1.01% 33.855 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED -0.36% 137 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 0.14% 49.176 Delayed Quote.39.03%
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC 1.28% 1975 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
BUNZL PLC -0.07% 3004 Delayed Quote.8.95%
CAIRN HOMES PLC 0.61% 83 Delayed Quote.4.83%
CAP-XX LIMITED 5.48% 3.138 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
CAPITA PLC -0.59% 28.41 Delayed Quote.17.81%
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC -3.87% 53.35 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC 2.56% 132.3 Delayed Quote.-17.31%
COATS GROUP PLC 0.00% 73.6 Delayed Quote.11.18%
CRH PLC 0.48% 3877 Delayed Quote.16.99%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -0.57% 6948 Delayed Quote.5.78%
CVS GROUP PLC -0.10% 1912 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 0.63% 3.965 Real-time Quote.20.49%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 3.43% 3134 Delayed Quote.15.74%
DERWENT LONDON PLC 0.31% 2556 Delayed Quote.7.60%
DX (GROUP) PLC -2.11% 27.41 Delayed Quote.2.56%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC 0.52% 767 Delayed Quote.6.56%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 1.35% 13875 Delayed Quote.21.17%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 0.53% 57.2 Delayed Quote.3.45%
GETBUSY PLC 0.00% 77.5 Delayed Quote.25.00%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 0.53% 0.952 Real-time Quote.11.94%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.048 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
GLOBALDATA PLC 3.83% 1220 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 0.75% 935.6 Delayed Quote.17.83%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 0.00% 1.105 Real-time Quote.-2.64%
HALEON PLC -0.66% 330.95 Delayed Quote.1.77%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC 2.42% 1.69 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
HUNTING PLC 4.35% 323.5 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 4.11% 165.06 Delayed Quote.28.04%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC -0.24% 95.17 Delayed Quote.30.51%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC -0.34% 4422 Delayed Quote.10.16%
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC -0.89% 1.114 Real-time Quote.0.90%
ITV PLC 2.55% 88.76 Delayed Quote.15.01%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC -1.03% 134 Delayed Quote.1.96%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC 1.72% 223.78 Delayed Quote.14.58%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. 1.42% 7.465 Delayed Quote.15.88%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.16% 7516 Delayed Quote.5.10%
MAN GROUP LIMITED 0.44% 251.35 Delayed Quote.17.03%
MCBRIDE PLC -4.91% 22.8212 Delayed Quote.17.07%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 3.30% 147.3 Delayed Quote.5.95%
METRO BANK PLC 0.56% 142.8 Delayed Quote.17.36%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC 1.13% 312 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC 1.12% 122.2 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
NICHOLS PLC -1.39% 980.68 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
OCADO GROUP PLC 3.33% 639.4 Delayed Quote.0.23%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 3.19% 2.59 Real-time Quote.38.67%
PERSIMMON PLC -0.41% 1409.5 Delayed Quote.16.31%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED 1.18% 1032 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC 0.04% 285.1 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC 0.98% 2070 Delayed Quote.0.74%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.58% 5792 Delayed Quote.1.15%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. 1.84% 2658 Delayed Quote.17.36%
RICARDO PLC 0.55% 550 Delayed Quote.13.72%
ROTORK PLC 1.17% 327.4 Delayed Quote.5.54%
SCHRODER INVESTMENT TRUST - SCHRODER ASIAPACIFIC FUND PLC 1.25% 527.5 Delayed Quote.3.99%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.47% 493 Delayed Quote.12.55%
SENIOR PLC 2.04% 159.8 Delayed Quote.25.24%
SERCO GROUP PLC -0.76% 150.4 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 0.08% 246.69 Delayed Quote.8.11%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 0.91% 121.6 Delayed Quote.18.64%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 0.11% 1853.5 Delayed Quote.10.93%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 0.00% 1002.5 Delayed Quote.12.83%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC 1.28% 150.2 Delayed Quote.7.00%
TYMAN PLC 0.78% 258.5 Delayed Quote.13.75%
UNIPHAR PLC -1.37% 3.23 Real-time Quote.5.65%
UNITE GROUP PLC -0.16% 965.5 Delayed Quote.6.15%
VESUVIUS PLC 0.97% 396.8 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
VIDENDUM PLC -0.53% 938 Delayed Quote.-12.52%
XP POWER LIMITED -0.20% 2475 Delayed Quote.21.87%
All news about ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Proposes Dividend
CI
01/12Xaar's China hit; Trustpilot revenue up
AN
01/12Alfa Financial Software ups full-year expectations on strong quarter
AN
01/12Alfa Financial Software : Q4 Trading Update
PU
01/12Alfa Financial Software Lifts FY22 Revenue Guidance Amid Solid Q4 Performance
MT
01/12Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 D..
CI
2022IN BRIEF: Vehicle of Alfa Financial Software chair and CEO trims stake
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Alfa Financial lifts annual revenue guidance
AN
2022SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfa Financial ups annual revenue..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 92,0 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net cash 2022 22,5 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 454 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 154,50 GBX
Average target price 213,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Warren Denton Director-Sales & Marketing
Duncan Jonathan Magrath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Neville Page Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Flegg Chief Technology Officer
Steve Derrick Breach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC-6.93%548
INTUIT INC.1.81%114 162
ADYEN N.V.8.85%46 156
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-1.21%39 774
WORLDLINE6.35%11 638
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.24.03%9 539