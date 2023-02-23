Advanced search
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
News
Summary
ALFA
GB00BDHXPG30
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
(ALFA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:12:17 2023-02-23 am EST
160.75
GBX
+4.05%
10:56a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Proposes Dividend
CI
01/12
Xaar's China hit; Trustpilot revenue up
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
Friday 24 February
ASA International Group PLC
Trading Statement
CVS Group PLC
Half Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLC
Half Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd
Half Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Full Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
Full Year Results
Monday 27 February
Associated British Foods PLC
Trading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC
Half Year Results
Bunzl PLC
Full Year Results
Centralnic Group PLC
Full Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Half Year Results
DX Group PLC
Half Year Results
GlobalData PLC
Full Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLC
Full Year Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd
Full Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLC
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita NV
Full Year Results
Senior PLC
Full Year Results
Tuesday 28 February
abrdn PLC
Full Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLC
Q1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
Half Year Results
boohoo Group PLC
Full Year Results
Cap-XX Ltd
Half Year Results
Croda International PLC
Full Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Full Year Results
Derwent London PLC
Full Year Results
Hutchmed (China) Ltd
Full Year Results
Intertek Group PLC
Full Year Results
Kitwave Group PLC
Full Year Results
Man Group PLC
Full Year Results
McBride PLC
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Full Year Results
Ocado Group PLC
Full Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
Full Year Results
Rotork PLC
Full Year Results
Serco Group PLC
Full Year Results
St James's Place PLC
Full Year Results
S-Ventures PLC
Full Year Results
Travis Perkins PLC
Full Year Results
Uniphar PLC
Full Year Results
Unite Group PLC
Full Year Results
Videndum PLC
Full Year Results
XP Power Ltd
Full Year Results
Wednesday 1 March
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Full Year Results
GetBusy PLC
Full Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLC
Full Year Results
Global Invacom Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
Half Year Results
International Personal Finance PLC
Full Year Results
Nichols PLC
Full Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Persimmon PLC
Full Year Results
Rathbones Group PLC
Full Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Full Year Results
Ricardo PLC
Half Year Results
Weir Group PLC
Full Year Results
Thursday 2 March
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Apax Global Alpha Ltd
Full Year Results
Beazley PLC
Full Year Results
Brooks Macdonald Group PLC
Half Year Results
Cairn Homes PLC
Full Year Results
Capita PLC
Full Year Results
Capital & Regional PLC
Full Year Results
Coats Group PLC
Full Year Results
CRH PLC
Full Year Results
Flutter Entertainment PLC
Full Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Grafton Group PLC
Full Year Results
Haleon PLC
Full Year Results
Hunting PLC
Full Year Results
ITV PLC
Full Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group PLC
Full Year Results
Melrose Industries PLC
Full Year Results
Metro Bank PLC
Full Year Results
National Express Group PLC
Full Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLC
Full Year Results
Schroders PLC
Full Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group PLC
Full Year Results
Taylor Wimpey PLC
Full Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT PLC
Full Year Results
Tyman PLC
Full Year Results
Vesuvius PLC
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN PLC
0.38%
209
9.96%
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
3.56%
160
-6.93%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
1.81%
179.6
-6.37%
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
-1.08%
92
-1.08%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
-1.06%
1955
25.38%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
-1.84%
189.05
24.93%
BEAZLEY PLC
0.07%
675
-0.74%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC
0.00%
142.5
4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
-1.01%
33.855
-7.57%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
-0.36%
137
1.10%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC
0.14%
49.176
39.03%
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
1.28%
1975
-8.02%
BUNZL PLC
-0.07%
3004
8.95%
CAIRN HOMES PLC
0.61%
83
4.83%
CAP-XX LIMITED
5.48%
3.138
-20.13%
CAPITA PLC
-0.59%
28.41
17.81%
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
-3.87%
53.35
-10.48%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
2.56%
132.3
-17.31%
COATS GROUP PLC
0.00%
73.6
11.18%
CRH PLC
0.48%
3877
16.99%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
-0.57%
6948
5.78%
CVS GROUP PLC
-0.10%
1912
-1.34%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
0.63%
3.965
20.49%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
3.43%
3134
15.74%
DERWENT LONDON PLC
0.31%
2556
7.60%
DX (GROUP) PLC
-2.11%
27.41
2.56%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
0.52%
767
6.56%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
1.35%
13875
21.17%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
0.53%
57.2
3.45%
GETBUSY PLC
0.00%
77.5
25.00%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
0.53%
0.952
11.94%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED
0.00%
0.048
-12.73%
GLOBALDATA PLC
3.83%
1220
-1.70%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
0.75%
935.6
17.83%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
0.00%
1.105
-2.64%
HALEON PLC
-0.66%
330.95
1.77%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
2.42%
1.69
-8.33%
HUNTING PLC
4.35%
323.5
-6.91%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
4.11%
165.06
28.04%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
-0.24%
95.17
30.51%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
-0.34%
4422
10.16%
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
-0.89%
1.114
0.90%
ITV PLC
2.55%
88.76
15.01%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
-1.03%
134
1.96%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC
1.72%
223.78
14.58%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
1.42%
7.465
15.88%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
0.16%
7516
5.10%
MAN GROUP LIMITED
0.44%
251.35
17.03%
MCBRIDE PLC
-4.91%
22.8212
17.07%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
3.30%
147.3
5.95%
METRO BANK PLC
0.56%
142.8
17.36%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
1.13%
312
-1.91%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
1.12%
122.2
-7.15%
NICHOLS PLC
-1.39%
980.68
-7.27%
OCADO GROUP PLC
3.33%
639.4
0.23%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
3.19%
2.59
38.67%
PERSIMMON PLC
-0.41%
1409.5
16.31%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
1.18%
1032
-19.05%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
0.04%
285.1
-1.72%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC
0.98%
2070
0.74%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
-0.58%
5792
1.15%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
1.84%
2658
17.36%
RICARDO PLC
0.55%
550
13.72%
ROTORK PLC
1.17%
327.4
5.54%
SCHRODER INVESTMENT TRUST - SCHRODER ASIAPACIFIC FUND PLC
1.25%
527.5
3.99%
SCHRODERS PLC
0.47%
493
12.55%
SENIOR PLC
2.04%
159.8
25.24%
SERCO GROUP PLC
-0.76%
150.4
-2.32%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
0.08%
246.69
8.11%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
0.91%
121.6
18.64%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC
0.11%
1853.5
10.93%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
0.00%
1002.5
12.83%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC
1.28%
150.2
7.00%
TYMAN PLC
0.78%
258.5
13.75%
UNIPHAR PLC
-1.37%
3.23
5.65%
UNITE GROUP PLC
-0.16%
965.5
6.15%
VESUVIUS PLC
0.97%
396.8
-2.77%
VIDENDUM PLC
-0.53%
938
-12.52%
XP POWER LIMITED
-0.20%
2475
21.87%
All news about ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
10:56a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Proposes Dividend
CI
01/12
Xaar's China hit; Trustpilot revenue up
AN
01/12
Alfa Financial Software ups full-year expectations on strong quarter
AN
01/12
Alfa Financial Software : Q4 Trading Update
PU
01/12
Alfa Financial Software Lifts FY22 Revenue Guidance Amid Solid Q4 Performance
MT
01/12
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 D..
CI
2022
IN BRIEF: Vehicle of Alfa Financial Software chair and CEO trims stake
AN
2022
TRADING UPDATES: Alfa Financial lifts annual revenue guidance
AN
2022
SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfa Financial ups annual revenue..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
2021
Alfa Financial Software : Barclays Upgrades Alfa Financial Softw..
MT
2021
FTSE Rises, Halma Reports Strong Progress, But Peel Hunt Retains Reduce Rating
DJ
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
92,0 M
111 M
111 M
Net income 2022
23,7 M
28,6 M
28,6 M
Net cash 2022
22,5 M
27,2 M
27,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,0x
Yield 2022
4,98%
Capitalization
454 M
548 M
548 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,70x
EV / Sales 2023
4,41x
Nbr of Employees
417
Free-Float
27,0%
More Financials
Chart ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
154,50 GBX
Average target price
213,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target
38,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Warren Denton
Director-Sales & Marketing
Duncan Jonathan Magrath
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Neville Page
Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Flegg
Chief Technology Officer
Steve Derrick Breach
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
-6.93%
548
INTUIT INC.
1.81%
114 162
ADYEN N.V.
8.85%
46 156
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
-1.21%
39 774
WORLDLINE
6.35%
11 638
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
24.03%
9 539
More Results
