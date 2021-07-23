Alfa Laval : 2021 Q2 Transcript

ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20-07-21/10:00 a.m. CET Confirmation # 3593903 Page 1 ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20 July 2021 10:00 a.m. CET OPERATOR: This is Conference #: 3593903 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alfa Laval Q2 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, please press "star," "1" on your telephone keypad. For your information, the conference is being recorded. And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Please go ahead, sir. Tom Erixon: Good morning, and welcome to the earnings call. I will start with a few intro comments before we move on to the presentation as always. First, let me say that end markets across the board remained positive in the quarter across all our regions and across all our divisions. We are in a clear global recovery, and Alfa Laval is now passing the low point on this business cycle as we are rebuilding the order book going forward. The operating margin improved somewhat despite the noticeable inflationary pressure and a somewhat low invoicing. Strong operational performance and the implementation of the early announced restructuring program compensated well for the cost escalations across the board.

ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20-07-21/10:00 a.m. CET Confirmation # 3593903 Page 2 The sustainability platform continues to grow organically at a good pace, as you noticed. On top of that, we have added a number of important business development initiatives in the quarter, specifically to the Marine division, and I will come back to that later on obviously. Finally, let me say that end markets are expected to remain firm in the near future. But for Q3, we also expect perhaps some seasonal variation effects that we normally have for a weaker Q3, and there may have been some preordering taking place in Q2 ahead of anticipated price increases and others. So while end markets in nature remain firm and strong, we may see some effect on the order intake, specifically in Q3, and we'll return to that in the forward-looking statements. And with that, let me go to the key figures. Being a long cyclical company, invoicing lags order intake, as always and as expected. Despite the lag, the operating margin improved a bit in Q2 year-on-year and sequentially. The weaker marine invoicing and increased cost for managing inflation and bottlenecks in supply chain was compensated by a good operational performance and also to a degree with a positive mix in product and mix in service versus capital sales. Remember that when the invoicing decreases, the share of large projects tend to decrease and the share of service tends to increase. So we have a natural hedge reducing the margin cyclicality. And remember that, that hedge goes in both directions, both when we are heading South and when we are heading North. With that, let's go to the divisional reviews. For Food & Water, it was obviously a very strong Q2 in terms of margin and in terms of order intake. We saw clear return of large projects in the quarter, especially in sustainability-related application like biofuels. In addition, the demand was very strong with our channel partners, driving volumes to record levels for our transactional business. Let me here point out an important fact regarding the structure of our order intake. The biofuel business, to a large extent, is booked in the Food & Water

ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20-07-21/10:00 a.m. CET Confirmation # 3593903 Page 3 division due to the technology platform we have in engineering solution for vegetable oils. As we transit from fossil to biofuels, which is part of the energy transition, we are somewhat consequently understating the order intake in the Energy division and somewhat overstating the order intake in the Food & Water division from an end market perspective. So strictly looking at end markets in Q2, if we adjust for this, you would find that both the Energy division and the Food & Water division was just above the 30 percent growth mark, both of them. So I hope you follow me in terms of the allocation of the order intake and how it's being booked for technology reasons. End market-wise, we saw equal strength between those 2 divisions. Let me then move on to Energy division as such. We had, even in the positive numbers in the Energy division, strong growth in sustainability application, and it was more than compensating for the weak market sentiment that remained in the upstream oil and gas market, and to a degree, downstream as well. From a supply chain point of view, we are in a challenging situation with bottlenecks becoming a limiting factor with extended lead times and some additional costs already present in the Q2 result. At the same time, we have under absorption in some units with primary focus on the oil and gas application. This is, to a reasonable degree, addressed in the ongoing restructuring program, supporting a stable margin in the quarter. Service demand was high and grew also in the upstream oil and gas market which tend to be a leading indicator when it comes to market development for the quarters ahead. Regarding the Marine division, the second quarter continued a clear improvement in yard contracting following a strong Q1. And it's now on a contracting pace at around the historic average level of (15) to 2,000 ships per year. We expect when the final count for ship contract is in for the first 6 months, we will be in the region of 800 to 900 ships for first half 2021 with a

ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20-07-21/10:00 a.m. CET Confirmation # 3593903 Page 4 reasonable expectations for a good contracting market looking into the second half as well. Contracting included a good number of product tankers, with immediate effect on the order intake for Pumping Systems specifically. And they had a very solid order intake in Q2, affecting the overall order intake for the Marine Division positively. Demand developed somewhat positive also across most of the product groups, but especially in sustainability-related applications. Despite the expected lower invoicing, margins were relatively stable on the back of a quick implementation of capacity adjustments, end last year beginning this year, and a good operational performance overall. As you know, we have been working on the Marine sustainability platform for many years, starting with the PureBallast project over 10 years ago. Global environmental regulations will continue to drive innovation and investment into this area over the next 10 years as decarbonization becomes critical for the shipping industry. In Q2, we added 3 important initiatives to the decarbonization toolbox available for the shipping industry. First, we announced the acquisition of StormGeo. StormGeo has multiple purposes in our portfolio, but one important aspect is the providing of a route advisory service to save fuel on the navigational arena. Apart from that, StormGeo also has other aspects, as we discussed in an earlier call, supporting the digitalization and development of digital service business in the rest of Alfa Laval's portfolio. The second announcement we did in the quarter was the investment into a joint venture called Alfa Laval Oceanbird, which will develop a highly efficient wind propulsion system with significant fuel savings opportunities for a number of ship classes. Third, we took a minority stake in a company called Marine Performance System which will commercialize the system to distribute air bubbles under the hull in order to reduce friction and save fuel. Together with the existing

ALFA LAVAL AB Moderator: Tom Erixon 20-07-21/10:00 a.m. CET Confirmation # 3593903 Page 5 portfolio of environmental applications, we're in a strong position to support the shipping industry to cut emissions by 50 percent going forward, and we have positioned our portfolio in the Marine division to become fuel independent in the time span of 2025-2030 range. Let me then make some remarks on service specifically. Service has returned to growth in all divisions and end markets at this point in time. Although we do still see some limiting effects on travel restrictions in a number of geographical areas, not least for the marine industry. The implementation of digital service tools and investment into modern technology to industrialize high-volume service items will continue and have a positive effect in building Alfa Laval as a service company and building the service culture in the group. I think we are on good track and the current order intake growth is signaling that as well. A couple of geographical comments to round off before I hand over to Jan. The global recovery is clearly noticeable in our order intake numbers for Q2, and we see growth in all regions, with the perhaps small exceptions of the Nordics. And in all regions, we see a good, stable and, in fact, rather high growth numbers at the moment. If you remember, just a few years back, China was first out in entering the growth phase and after that, came North America. What we saw this quarter was the rest to follow. It has been quite a few years since we have seen a synchronized business upturn across all important regions in the world, but that's where we are right now, and that is clearly supporting the order intake growth we've seen in the quarter. And with that, I'd like to hand over to Jan for the financial details. Jan Allde: Thank you, Tom. I'm going to start with looking at sales, as usual. So we expected invoicing in Q2 to be lower than the same quarter last year. We realized sales of SEK 10 billion, which is 5 percent lower than last year. Please note that we had a large negative FX translation impact on sales in Q2. And excluding this, sales were up 2 percent versus last year, so pretty much as expected.

