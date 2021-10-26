Alfa Laval : 2021 Q3 Quarterly report

The realized loss in full year 2020 was relating to the divestment of the operations in DSO Fluid Handling Inc in the U.S. The write down of goodwill and the restructuring costs were part of the restructuring program that was announced on December 16, 2020 and that is described on page 24.

Consolidated financial net and taxes

The financial net for the first nine months 2021 was SEK -111(-144) million, excluding realised and unrealised exchange rate losses and gains. The main elements of costs were interest on the debt to the banking syndicate of SEK -9(-3) million, interest on the bilateral term loans of SEK -2(-27) million, interest on the corporate bonds of SEK -62(-64) million, interest on the commercial paper programme of SEK -0(-) and a net of dividends, changes in fair value and other interest income and interest costs of SEK -38(-50) million. The net of realised and unrealised exchange rate differences was SEK 53 (-349) million.

The tax on the result after financial items was SEK -341(-344) million in the third quarter and SEK -958(-1,037) million in the first nine months 2021.

Cash flow

During the first nine months 2021 cash flows from operating and investing activities were SEK -485 (4,483) million. The change is mainly explained by the acquisition of StormGeo, see below, but also by increased inventories to secure our ability to deliver.

Depreciation, excluding allocated step-up values, was SEK 881 (800) million during the first nine months 2021.

Acquisition of businesses during the first nine months 2021 amount to SEK -3,615(-18) million. The figure for 2021 is mainly relating to the acquisition of StormGeo with SEK -3,588 million. In addition, StormGeo has acquired two small companies in Brazil for SEK -13 million, withheld purchase price has been paid for the acquisitions of Airec with SEK -8 million, of WCR Benelux BV with SEK -1 million and of Chiefmar with SEK -0 million. Furthermore, an additional purchase price for the acquisition of Aalborg AS has been paid with SEK -5 million. The figure for 2020 was relating to acquisition of a smaller operation in the Netherlands, WCR Benelux BV, with SEK -10 million and payment of withheld purchase price for the acquisition of Airec with SEK -8 million.

Divestment of businesses during the first nine months 2021 amount to SEK 8 (125) million. The figure for 2021 is relating to additional purchase price concerning the sale of the remaining air heat exchanger operation in India to LU-VE. The figure for 2020 was relating to divestment of the operations in DSO Fluid Handling Inc with SEK 6 million, payment of withheld purchase price for the sale of the commercial/industrial air heat exchangers business to the LU-VE Group with SEK 101 million and the sale of Alfa Laval Champ to Thermal Solutions Manufacturing with SEK 18 million.

Key figures Sep 30 Dec 31 2021 2020 2020 Return on capital employed (%) 1) 18.3 21.4 19.1 Return on equity (%) 2) 13.1 16.0 12.7 Solidity (%) 3) 47.6 45.1 47.8 Net debt to EBITDA, times 1) 1.07 0.49 0.48 Debt ratio, times 1) 0.26 0.15 0.13 Number of employees 4) 17,678 16,921 16,882

Alternative performance measure. Net income in relation to average equity, calculated on 12 months' revolving basis, expressed in percent. Equity in relation to total assets at the end of the period, expressed in percent. At the end of the period.

The increase in number of employees during 2021 is mainly explained by the acquisition of StormGeo, that added 519 employees as per June 30, 2021.