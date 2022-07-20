Alfa Laval : 2022 Q2 Presentation.pdf

Financials SEK USD Sales 2022 48 698 M 4 763 M 4 763 M Net income 2022 5 119 M 501 M 501 M Net Debt 2022 10 489 M 1 026 M 1 026 M P/E ratio 2022 22,1x Yield 2022 2,38% Capitalization 111 B 10 883 M 10 883 M EV / Sales 2022 2,50x EV / Sales 2023 2,19x Nbr of Employees 18 265 Free-Float 70,3% Chart ALFA LAVAL AB Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALFA LAVAL AB Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 269,20 SEK Average target price 301,41 SEK Spread / Average Target 12,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer Jan Allde Chief Financial Officer Dennis Jönsson Chairman Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division Henrik Nielsen Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ALFA LAVAL AB -27.72% 10 883 ATLAS COPCO AB -34.91% 46 373 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -18.27% 31 805 FANUC CORPORATION -13.54% 29 186 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. -43.49% 20 497 SANDVIK AB -34.07% 20 194