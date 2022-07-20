Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Alfa Laval AB
  News
  Summary
    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-07-19 am EDT
269.20 SEK   +2.20%
01:44aALFA LAVAL : 2022 Q2 Presentation.pdf
PU
01:31aAlfa Laval appoints Fredrik Ekström as new Chief Financial Officer
AQ
01:31aAlfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2022
AQ
Alfa Laval : 2022 Q2 Presentation.pdf

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Report for Q2 2022

Tom Erixon

President and CEO

Alfa Laval Group

20/07/2022 | © Alfa Laval

2 | www.alfalaval.com

Classified by Alfa Laval as: Business

Key figures

  • MSEK

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Tot ,

Organic ,

%

%*

Order intake

14,421

12,183

18

9

Net sales

11,852

9,975

19

9

Adjusted EBITA

1,959

1,738

13

Adjusted EBITA-margin (%)

16.5

17.4

*) Organic growth i.e. excluding currency effects and structural changes.

20/07/2022 | © Alfa Laval

3 | www.alfalaval.com

Classified by Alfa Laval as: Business

Food & Water division

  • Highlights and comments, MSEK

MARKETS & ORDER INTAKE

  • Continued strong demand.
  • Invoicing impacted by China lockdowns.
  • All-timehigh service orders.

PROFITABILITY (EBIT)

  • Underlying profitability remained stable, but supply chain challenges had a negative effect on operating margin.

Q2 22

Q2 21

Tot ,

Org ,

Q1 22

%

%

ORDERS

5,033

4,554

10.5

0.4

5,652

SALES

4,140

3,458

19.7

8.6

3,742

EBIT

674

641

639

EBIT (%)

16.3

18.5

17.1

SEK million

SEK million

5 000

1 000

4 500

800

4 000

600

3 500

400

3 000

200

2 500

2 000

0

Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222

Sales

EBIT

20/07/2022 | © Alfa Laval

4 | www.alfalaval.com

Classified by Alfa Laval as: Business

Energy division

  • Highlights and comments, MSEK

MARKETS & ORDER INTAKE

  • Record high order intake.
  • Growth driven by HVAC and Refrigeration and ongoing energy efficiency initiatives, supported by improved demand in gas production.
  • All-timehigh service orders.

PROFITABILITY (EBIT)

  • Operating margin increased. The improvement was mainly driven by higher volumes and pricing.

Q2 22

Q2 21

Tot ,

Org ,

Q1 22

%

%

ORDERS

4,496

3,553

26.5

18.0

3,808

SALES

3,639

3,123

16.5

7.6

3,209

EBIT

665

481

697

EBIT (%)

18.3

15.4

21.7

SEK million

SEK million

4 000

1 000

3 500

800

3 000

600

2 500

400

2 000

200

1 500

0

Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222

Sales

EBIT

20/07/2022 | © Alfa Laval

5 | www.alfalaval.com

Classified by Alfa Laval as: Business

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
