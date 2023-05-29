Alfa Laval : Annual report 2022

Alfa Laval's employees are the company's most important resource. Creating a secure, inspiring work environment is therefore a top priority, as is forming a culture that can both attract and retain talent and allow people to thrive.

Alfa Laval's products, systems and services are sold in more than 100 countries. This means that Alfa Laval is close to its customers, ready to help at a moment's notice when the need arises.

The need to heat, cool, transport and separate arises in many industries: food, energy, pharmaceuticals, refineries or petrochemicals - Alfa Laval can help in the majority of them. End customers are reached through the Energy, Food & Water and Marine divisions.

Fluid handling. Pumps, valves, tank cleaning equipment and installation material for industries with stringent hygiene requirements as well as pumping systems specifically for the marine industry and the offshore market.

Separation. Separators, decanter centrifuges, filters, strainers and membranes that separate liquids from other liquids and solid particles from liquids or gases.

Alfa Laval is a world-leading, global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. With these as its base, Alfa Laval aims to help enhance the productivity and competitiveness of its customers in various industries throughout the world. We define their challenges and deliver sustainable products and solutions that meet their requirements - mainly in energy, food and the marine industry.

With one foot planted in the traditional industrial economy and one foot exploring the new digital and sustainable landscape, Alfa Laval is positioned to play an essential role in transforming the fossil economy into a sustainable, decarbonized, open and inclusive world. This journey is ongoing, and we are constantly optimizing and refining our existing ways of working while pioneering and developing new technologies to meet tomorrow's demands.

Operations handles production-related procurement, distribution and logistics on a global basis and ensures that anything sold by the three divisions is produced and delivered in line with the promise made to the customer.

Optimize today, innovate tomorrow

With climate change, the world is facing its biggest challenge in modern times, and current geopolitical and economic pressures are making it tougher still.

There is no one single solution that will enable us to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. It will require lots of different initiatives and multiple solutions. Long-term plans and ambitions are needed - but so is prompt action!

For this reason, a two-fold approach is necessary: optimise current processes using the technologies already available today and, at the same time, innovate and implement cleaner solutions for tomorrow. There is a need to preserve natural resources while meeting the demands of a growing global population.

Alfa Laval is a front runner and in the unique position to contribute to both areas. The company already offers a broad portfolio of cutting-edge technologies that can reduce energy consumption and emissions in a wide range of different industries and industrial processes. Its products can minimise waste and maximize natural resources in food and beverage production, as well as clean and reuse wastewater.

Additionally, it has the experience, expertise and resources to innovate and create new solutions for the future, and is investing significantly in R&D capabilities and working in close collaboration with a range of partners to help accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable planet. Alfa Laval is taking action now.