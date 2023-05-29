Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Alfa Laval AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:42:37 2023-05-29 am EDT
391.70 SEK   -0.68%
10:11aAlfa Laval : Annual report 2022
PU
05/24Alfa Laval moves forward to the intelligent pump with new monitoring software
AQ
05/19Danish nuclear power and other technologies to supply fertiliser to feed 45 million Indonesian people
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfa Laval : Annual report 2022

05/29/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual & Sustainability Report

Contents

ABOUT ALFA LAVAL

Alfa Laval in brief

3

CEO comments

6

2022 in brief

8

Drivers for growth

10

Goals and outcomes

12

Our purpose

14

Strategic priorities

16

Customers

18

Products

20

Service

22

Key technologies

24

Heat transfer

26

Separation

28

Fluid handling

30

Division overview

32

Food & Water

34

Energy

40

Marine

46

Operations

52

The share

88

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Optimizing today - innovating for the future

54

Sustainability Strategy

56

Targets, Stakeholder engagement

58

Climate

60

Circularity

66

Caring

70

Committed

76

Contributing to the UN Global Goals

82

EU Taxonomy Report

84

Auditor's statement on the Sustainability Report

86

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance Report 2022

90

Board of Directors and auditors

100

President and Group management

102

Board of Directors' report on internal control

104

Auditor's report on the Corporate

Governance Statement

106

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Board of Directors' Report

108

Consolidated cash flows

124

Comments to the consolidated cash flows

125

Consolidated comprehensive income

126

Comments to the consolidated

comprehensive income

127

Consolidated financial position

130

Comments to the consolidated

financial position

132

Changes in consolidated equity

132

Comments on changes

in consolidated equity

133

Parent company cash flows

134

Parent company income

134

Parent company financial position

135

Changes in parent company equity

136

Notes to the financial statements

137

Accounting principles

137

Objectives, policies and processes

for managing capital

145

Financial risks

146

Operational risks

150

Notes

156

Auditor's report

192

Ten-year overview

196

Definitions

198

Financial information

199

Annual General Meeting

199

Alfa Laval is a world-leading, global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. With these as its base, Alfa Laval aims to help enhance the productivity and competitiveness of its customers in various industries throughout the world. We define their challenges and deliver sustainable products and solutions that meet their requirements - mainly in energy, food and the marine industry.

World-leading in three key technologies

Heat transfer. Compact heat exchangers that recycle heat, optimize customers' energy consumption, cut costs and reduce negative environmental impact.

Separation. Separators, decanter centrifuges, filters, strainers and membranes that separate liquids from other liquids and solid particles from liquids or gases.

Fluid handling. Pumps, valves, tank cleaning equipment and installation material for industries with stringent hygiene requirements as well as pumping systems specifically for the marine industry and the offshore market.

Three business divisions with customer needs front and centre

The need to heat, cool, transport and separate arises in many industries: food, energy, pharmaceuticals, refineries or petrochemicals - Alfa Laval can help in the majority of them. End customers are reached through the Energy, Food & Water and Marine divisions.

>100

Alfa Laval's products, systems and services are sold in more than 100 countries. This means that Alfa Laval is close to its customers, ready to help at a moment's notice when the need arises.

20,300

Alfa Laval's employees are the company's most important resource. Creating a secure, inspiring work environment is therefore a top priority, as is forming a culture that can both attract and retain talent and allow people to thrive.

Share of Group orders in 2022

19%

North America

4%

Latin America

A global supply chain with strong regional presence

Operations handles production-related procurement, distribution and logistics on a global basis and ensures that anything sold by the three divisions is produced and delivered in line with the promise made to the customer.

Optimizing today

- innovating for the future

With one foot planted in the traditional industrial economy and one foot exploring the new digital and sustainable landscape, Alfa Laval is positioned to play an essential role in transforming the fossil economy into a sustainable, decarbonized, open and inclusive world. This journey is ongoing, and we are constantly optimizing and refining our existing ways of working while pioneering and developing new technologies to meet tomorrow's demands.

8%

Nordic

21%

Western Europe

5%

2%

Central and

Eastern Europe

Africa and

Oceania

41%

Asia

Optimize today, innovate tomorrow

With climate change, the world is facing its biggest challenge in modern times, and current geopolitical and economic pressures are making it tougher still.

There is no one single solution that will enable us to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. It will require lots of different initiatives and multiple solutions. Long-term plans and ambitions are needed - but so is prompt action!

For this reason, a two-fold approach is necessary: optimise current processes using the technologies already available today and, at the same time, innovate and implement cleaner solutions for tomorrow. There is a need to preserve natural resources while meeting the demands of a growing global population.

Alfa Laval is a front runner and in the unique position to contribute to both areas. The company already offers a broad portfolio of cutting-edge technologies that can reduce energy consumption and emissions in a wide range of different industries and industrial processes. Its products can minimise waste and maximize natural resources in food and beverage production, as well as clean and reuse wastewater.

Additionally, it has the experience, expertise and resources to innovate and create new solutions for the future, and is investing significantly in R&D capabilities and working in close collaboration with a range of partners to help accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable planet. Alfa Laval is taking action now.

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALFA LAVAL AB
10:11aAlfa Laval : Annual report 2022
PU
05/24Alfa Laval moves forward to the intelligent pump with new monitoring software
AQ
05/19Danish nuclear power and other technologies to supply fertiliser to feed 45 million Ind..
AQ
05/18Alfa Laval : expands capacity for brazed plate heat exchangers to support the global energ..
PU
05/15Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised "Urban Wastewater..
AQ
05/10A win-win case for Sino-European cooperation in environmental treatment technology
AQ
05/05Alfa Laval : minutes AGM 2023
PU
05/04Alfa Laval : Join Alfa Laval's Net-zero launch event #4 to find out how you could help acc..
PU
04/27Alfa Laval : Presentation from AGM 2023 (in Swedish)
PU
04/26Alfa Laval : Convincing order and profitability beat along with strong invoic..
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA LAVAL AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 61 048 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
Net income 2023 6 405 M 592 M 592 M
Net Debt 2023 10 685 M 988 M 988 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 1,82%
Capitalization 163 B 15 072 M 15 072 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 20 448
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart ALFA LAVAL AB
Duration : Period :
Alfa Laval AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA LAVAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 394,40 SEK
Average target price 362,79 SEK
Spread / Average Target -8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Ekström Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Finn Anders Egil Rausing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA LAVAL AB30.99%15 072
ATLAS COPCO AB30.79%69 201
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.39%42 707
FANUC CORPORATION18.98%31 984
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.56%23 978
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.71%23 822
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer