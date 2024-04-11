Executive remuneration policy

The executive officers, i.e. the CEO and other members of Group Management reporting to the CEO, fall within the provisions of this policy. The policy is forward-looking, i.e. applicable to remuneration agreed, and amendments to remuneration already agreed, after adoption of the policy by the annual general meeting in April 2023. This policy does not apply to any remuneration decided or approved by the general meeting. This policy is substantially in line with the policy adopted in 2021, however, with the addition of a possibility for the Board of Directors to delegate decision-making under the policy to its Remuneration Committee.

A prerequisite for the successful implementation of the company's business strategy and safeguarding of its long-term interests, including its sustainability, is that the company is able to recruit and retain qualified personnel, consequently it is necessary that the company offers market competitive remuneration.

For information regarding Alfa Laval's business strategy, please visit https://www.alfalaval.com/investors/

This policy enables the company to offer the executive officers a competitive total remuneration. The remuneration shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed base salary, variable cash remuneration (including STI and LTIP), pension benefits and other benefits. The components, their purpose and link to the company's business strategy are described below.

The decision-making process to determine, review and implement the policy

The Board of Directors has established a Committee within the Board (the Remuneration Committee), with the tasks of preparing, within the Board of Directors, the policy for remuneration for executive officers. The Board of Directors shall propose a revised policy at least every fourth year and submit it to the general meeting. The policy shall be in force until a new policy is adopted by the general meeting.

Unless otherwise stated herein, the Board of Directors shall resolve on matters regarding remuneration and employment provisions for all other executive officers. The Board of Directors may delegate decision-making to the Remuneration Committee. The Committee shall continuously report to the Board of Directors. The CEO and the other executive officers shall not be present when their respective remuneration terms are decided.

Additionally, the general meeting may - irrespective of this policy- resolve on, among other things, share-related or share price-related remuneration.

Fixed Base Salary

Purpose and link to strategy Supports the attraction and retention of the best talents. Ensures competitiveness while controlling fixed costs to maximise efficiency. Operational Details • Normally reviewed annually and increases will usually be effective from 1 January or following a change in responsibilities. • The Remuneration Committee will consider, among other things, the following parameters when reviewing fixed base salary: - Economic and salary conditions and trends. - The individual's performance and responsibilities. - Base salaries and total remuneration at other companies that operate in the same markets, typically benchmarked against similar roles.

