    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/25 11:29:46 am
331.6 SEK   -2.61%
01:53aALFA LAVAL : core profit beats forecast
RE
01:46aALFA LAVAL () : Interim report July 1 – September 30, 2021
PU
01:46aALFA LAVAL : 2021 Q3 Quarterly report
PU
Alfa Laval () : Interim report July 1 – September 30, 2021

10/26/2021 | 01:46am EDT
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report July 1 - September 30, 2021

Continued strong order intake · Strong order intake in all regions and end markets. · Record high order intake in the Energy Division. · Growth in all parts of the service business. · The adjusted EBITA margin improved to 18.0%.

Summary

Third quarter Order intakeincreased by 31percent* to SEK 11,680(8,935) million.
Net salesincreased by 7percent* to SEK 10,275(9,728) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,854(1,710) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 18.0(17.6) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 1,567(1,382) million.
Net income: SEK 1,226 (1,038) million.
Earnings per share:SEK 2.91(2.46).
Cash flow from operating activities:SEK 1,469(1,256) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 0(10) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -(-63) million. First nine months Order intakeincreased by 18percent* to SEK 34,067(30,561) million.
Net salesincreased by 1percent* to SEK 29,219(30,773) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,122(5,262) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.5(17.1) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 4,281(4,053) million.
Net income: SEK 3,323(3,016) million.
Earnings per share:SEK 7.87(7.14).
Cash flow from operating activities:SEK 3,853(5,059) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -100(160) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -192(-63) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.3 (21.4).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.07(0.49).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the fourth quarter
"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter."

Earlier published outlook (July 20, 2021):"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."

The Q3 2021 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors, see page 25 for the review report.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on October 26, 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054
Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
