Alfa Laval : Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call

Alfa Laval will release third-quarter earnings on October 26[th] at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4686502

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com