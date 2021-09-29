Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Alfa Laval AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfa Laval : Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call

Alfa Laval will release third-quarter earnings on October 26[th] at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4686502

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALFA LAVAL AB
04:12aALFA LAVAL : Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call
PU
04:01aALFA LAVAL : Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call
AQ
09/27ALFA LAVAL : Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 38 2021
AQ
09/22ALFA LAVAL : joins major marine players in “Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonizat..
PU
09/22ALFA LAVAL : joins major marine players in "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
AQ
09/22ALFA LAVAL : How to increase fresh meat inclusion in dry pet food production | A webinar
PU
09/20ALFA LAVAL : Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 37 2021
AQ
09/20ALFA LAVAL : To Supply Decanters For California Wastewater Project
MT
09/20Alfa Laval Wins an Order to Supply Decanters
CI
09/20ALFA LAVAL : to support Californian recycled water program
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA LAVAL AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 41 205 M 4 723 M 4 723 M
Net income 2021 4 620 M 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2021 6 212 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 134 B 15 407 M 15 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 17 555
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart ALFA LAVAL AB
Duration : Period :
Alfa Laval AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA LAVAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 322,50 SEK
Average target price 332,31 SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Allde Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Henrik Nielsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA LAVAL AB42.51%15 407
ATLAS COPCO AB26.81%70 954
FANUC CORPORATION-0.12%43 643
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.84%36 918
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED38.34%36 050
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.1.68%29 587