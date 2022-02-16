Alfa Laval : It's a winner! Alfa Laval helps create a clean, green makeover for Beijing's Capital Gymnasium

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and athletes from across the globe have gathered in Beijing to "go for the gold." In addition to an ambitious pursuit of medals, the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee has also set the ambitious goal of hosting the greenest Winter Olympics in history, with the lowest carbon footprint. Alfa Laval is on location to help.

Beijing's historic Capital Gymnasium, originally built in 1968, is now one of the greenest jewels in China's low-carbon crown. Making full use of the existing facilities, the stadium was converted into a multi-functional ice rink that utilizes carbon dioxide transcritical direct cooling, the most environmentally-friendly ice-making technology currently available anywhere in the world. This type of cooling system offers exceptional heat exchange efficiency that meets the stringent demands set by China's Olympic Organizing Committee.

Alfa Laval has provided more than 50 AXP-series ultra-high-pressure-bearing brazed plate heat exchangers for the ice-making system in the Capital Gymnasium Park. These brazed plate heat exchangers are optimized to work with CO 2 refrigerants, and offer compact structure, easy installation, and the highest possible safety standards. Plus, they are maintenance-free.

The AXP brazed plate heat exchangers make it possible to control the temperature difference between the ice surfaces within 0.5 degrees. An added bonus, the cooling process generates a large amount of high-quality waste heat, which is then reclaimed by a multi-stage recovery system and used to generate ambient heat and hot water at the venue, saving even more energy. This system can be supplemented with the corresponding regenerators, etc., to improve efficiency even further.

The Olympic Games in Beijing are the first in history to use carbon dioxide refrigerants on a large scale. Seven of the 15 ice surfaces in the competition venues have adopted this cutting-edge ice-making technology, 5 of which are located in the Capital Gymnasium.

Over the course of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing will host 17 days' of competition in short-track speed skating and figure skating, where athletes will compete for 14 gold medals. The venue's green renovation has given everyone in China the home-ice advantage.

