    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
Alfa Laval : It's a winner! Alfa Laval helps create a clean, green makeover for Beijing's Capital Gymnasium

02/16/2022 | 06:36am EST
It's a winner! Alfa Laval helps create a clean, green makeover for Beijing's Capital Gymnasium

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and athletes from across the globe have gathered in Beijing to "go for the gold." In addition to an ambitious pursuit of medals, the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee has also set the ambitious goal of hosting the greenest Winter Olympics in history, with the lowest carbon footprint. Alfa Laval is on location to help.

Beijing's historic Capital Gymnasium, originally built in 1968, is now one of the greenest jewels in China's low-carbon crown. Making full use of the existing facilities, the stadium was converted into a multi-functional ice rink that utilizes carbon dioxide transcritical direct cooling, the most environmentally-friendly ice-making technology currently available anywhere in the world. This type of cooling system offers exceptional heat exchange efficiency that meets the stringent demands set by China's Olympic Organizing Committee.

Alfa Laval has provided more than 50 AXP-series ultra-high-pressure-bearing brazed plate heat exchangers for the ice-making system in the Capital Gymnasium Park. These brazed plate heat exchangers are optimized to work with CO2 refrigerants, and offer compact structure, easy installation, and the highest possible safety standards. Plus, they are maintenance-free.

The AXP brazed plate heat exchangers make it possible to control the temperature difference between the ice surfaces within 0.5 degrees. An added bonus, the cooling process generates a large amount of high-quality waste heat, which is then reclaimed by a multi-stage recovery system and used to generate ambient heat and hot water at the venue, saving even more energy. This system can be supplemented with the corresponding regenerators, etc., to improve efficiency even further.

The Olympic Games in Beijing are the first in history to use carbon dioxide refrigerants on a large scale. Seven of the 15 ice surfaces in the competition venues have adopted this cutting-edge ice-making technology, 5 of which are located in the Capital Gymnasium.

Over the course of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing will host 17 days' of competition in short-track speed skating and figure skating, where athletes will compete for 14 gold medals. The venue's green renovation has given everyone in China the home-ice advantage.

Read more about the Alfa Laval AXP product line from Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval - AXP


For further information, please contact:

Therese Tonning, Marketing Communication Manager
Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers, Energy Division, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 72 09
E-mail: therese.tonning@alfalaval.com


Editor's notes This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
