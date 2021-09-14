Log in
Alfa Laval : Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Alfa Laval AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022 has now been appointed by the largest shareholders of Alfa Laval AB and consists of the following members:

Finn Rausing - Tetra Laval
Anna Magnusson - Alecta Pensionsförsäkring
Lennart Francke - Swedbank Robur Fonder
Anders Oscarsson - AMF-Försäkring och Fonder
Tommi Saukkoriipi - SEB Fonder

In addition, Dennis Jönsson, Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, will be part of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26th, 2022, at 16.00 (CET).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting can turn to the Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, Dennis Jönsson, or to the other shareholder representatives. Contact can also be made directly via E-mail to: valberedningen@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Lund, Sweden, September 14, 2021

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com


For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: + 46 730 46 30 90
Email: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval AB published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
