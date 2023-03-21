Alfa Laval : Notice to attend AGM 2023 in Alfa Laval AB (publ)
03/21/2023 | 05:11am EDT
Annual General Meeting
in Alfa Laval AB (publ)
The shareholders in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Registration number 556587-8054 and registered office in Lund) are given notice to the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4.00 p.m. CET at Scandic Star Lund, Gastelyckan, Glimmervägen 5, Lund, Sweden. Registration starts at 3.30 p.m. Coffee will be served at the venue from 3.00 p.m.
Right to participate in the Annual General Meeting and notice of participation
A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting must
be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on April 17, 2023,and
notice participation as follows below.
A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting byadvance votingmust notify its intention to participate in the general meeting by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance Voting below, so that the advance vote is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023.
A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting at thevenuein person or represented by a proxy, must notify participation at the latest April 19, 2023, to Euroclear Sweden AB. Notification of participation can either be made by phone to +46 8 402 91 98, Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., or on the website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. Please state, name, personal or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any accompanying advisor(s) (maximum two).
Nominee-registered shares
In addition to providing notification of participation as described above, a shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register relating to the circumstances on April 17, 2023. The registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures. This means that the shareholder must notify the nominee in ample time. A voting right registration completed no later than the second banking day after April 17, 2023, is considered when preparing the register of shareholders.
Advance Voting
A special form for advance voting (postal voting) must be used. The form is available on Alfa Laval's website https://www.alfalaval.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/under information about the Annual General Meeting 2023. The completed voting form can either be sent by email to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.comor by mail to Alfa Laval AB, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. The advance vote must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023. A shareholder can also exercise its voting right electronically through Bank-ID verification. Further instructions can be found on https://anmalan.vpc. se/euroclearproxy. A shareholder who casts its advance vote electronically must submit the vote no later than April 19, 2023. No special instructions, conditions, or other additions may be added to the advance vote. An advance voting form containing any special instructions or conditions will make the vote invalid in its entirety. For further instructions and conditions, please see the form for advance voting.
If a shareholder votes in advance as well as notifies its participation at the venue in person, the advance vote remains valid to the extent that the shareholder does not participate in a voting during the general meeting or otherwise withdraws the submitted advance vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting during the general meeting, the cast vote will replace the previously submitted advance vote on the item in question.
For any questions regarding the advance voting or to request a voting form sent by mail, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB on telephone +46 8 402 91 98 (Monday to Friday 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.).
Proxy etc.
Shareholders who vote in advance by proxy must enclose a written and dated proxy together with the completed voting form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or an equivalent certificate of authority must be enclosed as well.
If a shareholder is represented by a proxy at the venue, a written and dated proxy, as well as a certificate of incorporation or an equivalent certificate of authority, should be sent by mail to Alfa Laval AB, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm well in advance of the general meeting and must otherwise be brought to the general meeting.
A proxy form is available on Alfa Laval's website https://www.alfalaval.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/.
Proposed agenda
Opening of the Annual General Meeting.
Election of Chairman for the general meeting.
Preparation and approval of the voting register.
Approval of the agenda for the general meeting.
Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes.
Determination whether the general meeting has been duly convened.
Presentation by the CEO.
Presentation of the annual report and the Auditor's report, as well as the consolidated annual report and the Auditor's report for the group, and the Auditor's report regarding compliance with the applicable
Executive Remuneration Policy.
Resolution on
the adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet;
allocation of the company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet, and record date for distribution of profits; and
discharge from liability for members of the Board of Directors and the CEO.
Presentation of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for approval.
Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the general meeting as well as the number of Auditors and deputy Auditors.
Determination of compensation to the Board of Directors and the Auditors.
Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors, other members and deputy members of the Board, as well as Auditors and deputy Auditors.
Resolution on reduction of the share capital by cancellation of shares in the company and on increase of the share capital through a bonus issue.
Resolution on Executive Remuneration Policy for compensation to executive officers.
Closing of the Annual General Meeting.
Proposed resolutions
Item 2
The Nomination Committee proposes that Dennis Jönsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, is appointed Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.
Item 9 (b)
The Board of Directors proposes a distribution of profits in an amount of SEK 6 per share for 2022. Record date for the right to receive dividend is proposed to be April 27, 2023. If the general meeting resolves in accordance with this proposal, Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to pay the dividend on May 3, 2023.
Item 11 -13
The Nomination Committee proposes as follows.
Item 11: The number of Board members, elected by the general meeting, is proposed to be increased by one person and
thus consist of nine elected members with no deputies. Both the number of Auditors and the number of deputy Auditors are proposed to be two.
Item 12: The compensation to the Board of Directors is proposed to be SEK 7 150 000 (SEK 6 345 000). The compensation is to be distributed among the members of the Board who are elected by the general meeting and not employed by the company, as follows:
•
Chairman of the Board of
SEK 1 950 000
Directors
(SEK 1 900 000)
•
Other members of the
SEK 650 000
Board of Directors
(SEK 635 000)
Please note that the total amount proposed includes compensation for nine members of the Board compared to previously eight members.
In addition to the above proposed compensation, it is also proposed that additional compensation shall be distributed to the elected members of the Board who also hold a position in any of the Committees as follows below:
•
Additional compensation
SEK 300 000
to the Chairman of the
(SEK 300 000)
Audit Committee
•
Additional compensation
SEK 150 000
to other members of the
(SEK 150 000)
Audit Committee
•
Additional compensation
SEK 75 000
to the Chairman of the
(SEK 75 000)
Remuneration Committee
•
Additional compensation
SEK 75 000
to other members of the
(SEK 75 000)
Remuneration Committee
Bracketed figures refer to compensation for year 2022.
Compensation to the Auditors is proposed to be paid as per approved invoice.
Item 13: The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Dennis Jönsson, Finn Rausing, Henrik Lange, Jörn Rausing, Lilian Fossum Biner, Ray Mauritsson, and Ulf Wiinberg. Anna Müller och Nadine Crauwels are proposed to be elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Maria Moræus Hanssen has declined re-election.
The Nominating Committee further proposes that Dennis Jönsson is re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Nominating Committee's proposals above concerns elections for the forthcoming year, thus for the time up to the end of the Annual General Meeting 2024.
Anna Müller holds the position as Senior Vice President Europe North & Central at Volvo Trucks since 2020. She has long experience in Volvo where she has held several senior positions since 2014. Before Anna Müller started at Volvo, she held the position as Managing Director at Ford Motor Company AB. Anna Müller was Chairman of the Board in Com & Company between 2017 and 2021 and has also held the position as Board member of the Swedish car industry association (Bil Sweden).
Nadine Crauwels holds the position as President Sandvik Machining Solutions and Executive Vice President at Sandvik. Nadine Crauwels has a long experience in Sandvik where she has held several senior positions in Switzerland and Belgium since 2000. In 2017 Nadine Crauwels took up the position as President Sandvik Coromant AB, a position she held until 2020 when she became President Sandvik Machining Solutions and member of the Group's Executive management.
Further information on the proposed Board members and the Nomination Committee's reasoned statement are available on Alfa Laval's website https://www.
alfalaval.com/investors/corporate-governance/under information regarding the Board of Directors and the Annual General Meeting 2023.
In accordance with the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, the Nomination Committee proposes that the authorized public accountant Karoline Tedevall is re-elected, and that the authorized public accountant Andreas Troberg is elected as the company's Auditors for the forthcoming year, thus for the time up to the end of the Annual General Meeting 2024. The Nomination Committee further proposes that the authorized public accountants Henrik Jonzén and Andreas Mast are reelected as the company's deputy Auditors for the forthcoming year, thus for the time up to the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.