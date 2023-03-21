Alfa Laval : Notice to attend AGM 2023 in Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Annual General Meeting

in Alfa Laval AB (publ)

The shareholders in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Registration number 556587-8054 and registered office in Lund) are given notice to the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4.00 p.m. CET at Scandic Star Lund, Gastelyckan, Glimmervägen 5, Lund, Sweden. Registration starts at 3.30 p.m. Coffee will be served at the venue from 3.00 p.m.

The company's CEO presentation will be published on Alfa Laval's website https://www.alfalaval.com/investors/after the general meeting.

Right to participate in the Annual General Meeting and notice of participation

A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting must

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on April 17, 2023, and notice participation as follows below. A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting by advance voting must notify its intention to participate in the general meeting by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance Voting below, so that the advance vote is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023.

must notify its intention to participate in the general meeting by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading below, so that the advance vote is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023. A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy, must notify participation at the latest April 19, 2023, to Euroclear Sweden AB. Notification of participation can either be made by phone to +46 8 402 91 98, Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., or on the website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy . Please state, name, personal or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any accompanying advisor(s) (maximum two).

Nominee-registered shares

In addition to providing notification of participation as described above, a shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register relating to the circumstances on April 17, 2023. The registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures. This means that the shareholder must notify the nominee in ample time. A voting right registration completed no later than the second banking day after April 17, 2023, is considered when preparing the register of shareholders.