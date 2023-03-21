Alfa Laval : Notification of attendance and form for advance voting 2023

NOTIFICATION OF ATTENDANCE AND FORM FOR ADVANCE VOTING
The form must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB (that handles the administration of the voting forms on behalf of Alfa Laval AB) no later than April 19, 2023.
The shareholder set out below, hereby notifies its participation and exercising the voting right for all of the shareholder's shares in Alfa Laval AB, Reg. No. 556587-8054, at the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023. The voting right is exercised in accordance with the voting options marked below.
Personal identity number/registration number
Assurance (if the undersigned is a legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this advance vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the content of the advance vote correspond to the shareholder's decisions.
Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed proxy corresponds to the original and has not been revoked.
Place and date
Signature
Clarification of signature
Instructions:
Complete all the requested information above.
Select the preferred voting options below.
Print, sign and send the form by by email to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.comor by mail to Alfa Laval AB, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights electronically through Bank-ID verification. Further instructions can be found on Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy.
If the shareholder is a natural person who personally votes in advance, it is the shareholder who should sign under Signature above. If the advance vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who should sign. If the advance vote is submitted by a legal representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who should sign.
If the shareholder votes by proxy, a proxy shall be enclosed to the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or an equivalent certificate of authority should be enclosed to the form.
A shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must register its shares in its own name to be able to vote. Instructions about this is included in the notice to the general meeting.
A shareholder may not give any other instructions in the form than selecting one of the options specified at each point below. If a shareholder wishes to abstain from voting in relation to a matter, kindly refrain from selecting an option. A vote (i.e. the advance voting in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if pre-printed text is amended or supplemented.
The advance voting form, together with any enclosed authorisation documentation, must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023. An advance vote may be withdrawn up to and including April 19, 2023, by contacting Euroclear Sweden AB through e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.comor by telephone on +46 8 402 91 98.
Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, the form with the latest date will be considered. The form latest received by Euroclear Sweden AB will be considered if two forms are dated at the same date. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.
If a shareholder has voted in advance as well as attends the Annual General Meeting in person or through a proxy, the advance vote remains valid to the extent that the shareholder does not participate in a voting during the general meeting or otherwise withdraws the submitted advance vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting during the general meeting, the cast vote will replace the previously submitted advance vote on the item in question. Please note that the advance vote does not constitute a notification to participate in the general meeting at the venue in person or through proxy. Instructions for shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy are included in the notice convening the Meeting.
For the complete proposals, kindly refer to the notice and Alfa Laval's website.
For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear Sweden AB's website, www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy- notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.
Annual General Meeting in Alfa Laval AB on April 25, 2023
The options below comprise the submitted proposals included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and are held available on the company's website.
2. Election of Chairman for the general meeting
The Nomination Committee proposes that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dennis Jönsson, is appointed as Chairman of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
Yes ☐ No ☐
4. Approval of the agenda for the general meeting
Yes ☐ No ☐
6. Determination whether the general meeting has been duly convened
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(a). Resolution on adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(b). Resolution on allocation of the company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet, and adoption of the record date for distribution of profits
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c). Resolution on discharge from liability for members of the Board of Directors and the CEO
9(c)1. Discharge from liability for CEO Tom Erixon
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)2. Discharge from liability for Board member and Chairman of the Board Dennis Jönsson
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)3. Discharge from liability for Board member Finn Rausing
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)4. Discharge from liability for Board member Henrik Lange
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)5. Discharge from liability for Board member Jörn Rausing
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)6. Discharge from liability for Board member Lilian Fossum Biner
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)7. Discharge from liability for Board member Maria Moræus Hanssen
Yes ☐
No ☐
9(c)8. Discharge from liability for Board member Ray Mauritsson
Yes ☐
No ☐
9(c)9. Discharge from liability for Board member Ulf Wiinberg
Yes ☐
No ☐
9(c)10. Discharge from liability for former Board member Heléne Mellquist
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)11. Discharge from liability for employee representative Bror García Lantz
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)12. Discharge from liability for employee representative Henrik Nielsen
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)13. Discharge from liability for employee representative Johan Ranhög
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)14. Discharge from liability for deputy employee representative Johnny Hulthén
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)15. Discharge from liability for deputy employee representative Leif Norkvist
Yes ☐ No ☐
9(c)16. Discharge from liability for deputy employee representative Stefan Sandell
Yes ☐ No ☐
10. Presentation of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for approval
The Board of Directors' remuneration report will be available on the company's website.
Yes ☐ No ☐
11. Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the general meeting as well as the number of Auditors and deputy Auditors
11.1 Number of members of the Board of Directors and deputy members
The Nomination Committee proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors, who are elected by the general meeting, shall be nine elected members and no deputy members.
Yes ☐ No ☐
11.2. Number of Auditors and deputy Auditors
The Nomination Committee proposes that both the number of Auditors and the number of deputy Auditors shall be two.
Yes ☐ No ☐
12. Determination of compensation to the Board of Directors and the Auditors
The Nomination Committee's complete proposal is included in the Notice to Attend.
12.1. Compensation to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination
Committee's proposal
Yes ☐ No ☐
12.2. Additional compensation to members of the Board who also hold a position as Chairman or member of the Audit Committee or the Remuneration Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal
Yes ☐ No ☐
12.3. Compensation to the Auditors as proposed by the Nomination Committee
Yes ☐ No ☐
13. Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors, other members and deputy members of the Board, as well as Auditors and deputy Auditors
The Nomination Committee proposes that the following persons are elected as Board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
13.1. Re-election of Dennis Jönsson as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.2. Re-election of Finn Rausing as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.3. Re-election of Henrik Lange as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.4. Re-election of Jörn Rausing as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.5. Re-election of Lilian Fossum Biner as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.6. Re-election of Ray Mauritsson as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
13.7. Re-election of Ulf Wiinberg as Board member
Yes ☐ No ☐
