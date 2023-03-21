Alfa Laval : Notification of attendance and form for advance voting 2023

Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed proxy corresponds to the original and has not been revoked.

Assurance (if the undersigned is a legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this advance vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the content of the advance vote correspond to the shareholder's decisions.

The shareholder set out below, hereby notifies its participation and exercising the voting right for all of the shareholder's shares in Alfa Laval AB, Reg. No. 556587-8054, at the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023. The voting right is exercised in accordance with the voting options marked below.

The form must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB (that handles the administration of the voting forms on behalf of Alfa Laval AB) no later than April 19, 2023.

If the shareholder is a natural person who personally votes in advance, it is the shareholder who should sign under Signature above. If the advance vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who should sign. If the advance vote is submitted by a legal representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who should sign.

If the shareholder votes by proxy, a proxy shall be enclosed to the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or an equivalent certificate of authority should be enclosed to the form.

A shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must register its shares in its own name to be able to vote. Instructions about this is included in the notice to the general meeting.

A shareholder may not give any other instructions in the form than selecting one of the options specified at each point below. If a shareholder wishes to abstain from voting in relation to a matter, kindly refrain from selecting an option. A vote (i.e. the advance voting in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if pre-printed text is amended or supplemented.

The advance voting form, together with any enclosed authorisation documentation, must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than April 19, 2023. An advance vote may be withdrawn up to and including April 19, 2023, by contacting Euroclear Sweden AB through e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.comor by telephone on +46 8 402 91 98.

Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, the form with the latest date will be considered. The form latest received by Euroclear Sweden AB will be considered if two forms are dated at the same date. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

If a shareholder has voted in advance as well as attends the Annual General Meeting in person or through a proxy, the advance vote remains valid to the extent that the shareholder does not participate in a voting during the general meeting or otherwise withdraws the submitted advance vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting during the general meeting, the cast vote will replace the previously submitted advance vote on the item in question. Please note that the advance vote does not constitute a notification to participate in the general meeting at the venue in person or through proxy. Instructions for shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy are included in the notice convening the Meeting.

For the complete proposals, kindly refer to the notice and Alfa Laval's website.

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear Sweden AB's website, www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy- notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

