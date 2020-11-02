Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Alfa Laval AB    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfa Laval Says Preliminary Data Show It Has Failed With Bid For Neles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Alfa Laval AB said Monday that the preliminary result of its bid for Neles Oyj shows it has received acceptances representing 33% of the shares in Neles, below the 50% it had targeted to complete the deal.

Alfa Laval launched a 1.73 billion-euro ($2.01 billion) takeover bid for Neles in July and originally set the acceptance period to expire on Oct. 22 with an acceptance level of more than two thirds. However, it later extended the offer period to expire on Oct. 30, with an acceptance level of more than 50%.

The company said it will announce the final result of the offer on or about Nov. 4, but if it confirms the number of shares acquired remains at the same level as indicated by the preliminary result, it will not complete the takeover.

Alfa Laval and Valmet Corp. have been vying for control of Neles over the past couple of months. Valmet has gradually increased its ownership in Neles to 29.5% and recently moved to try to scupper Alfa Laval's deal by sending Neles an unsolicited letter proposing a merger, but didn't disclose terms.

The Neles board has recommended shareholders accept Alfa Laval's bid, saying recently that it failed to get details of Valmet's counter proposal.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 0431ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA LAVAL AB 0.64% 181.7 Delayed Quote.-23.48%
NELES OYJ -4.83% 10.95 Delayed Quote.11.29%
VALMET OYJ -0.05% 20.45 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALFA LAVAL AB
04:41aAlfa Laval Says Preliminary Data Show It Has Failed With Bid For Neles
DJ
03:46aALFA LAVAL : Preliminary result of Alfa Laval's recommended public tender offer ..
AQ
10/29ALFA LAVAL : New VP Group Communications at Alfa Laval
AQ
10/28ALFA LAVAL : has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the recommended..
AQ
10/28ALFA LAVAL : New VP Group Communications at Alfa Laval
AQ
10/28NELES OYJ : ' Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2020
AQ
10/27ALFA LAVAL : has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the recommended..
AQ
10/27ALFA LAVAL AB : Security operations
CO
10/26ALFA LAVAL : 2020 Q3 Presentationx.pdf
PU
10/23ALFA LAVAL : 2020 Q3 Transcript.pdf
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41 734 M 4 689 M 4 689 M
Net income 2020 4 505 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2020 1 118 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 75 712 M 8 519 M 8 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 16 921
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart ALFA LAVAL AB
Duration : Period :
Alfa Laval AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFA LAVAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 222,79 SEK
Last Close Price 180,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Jan Allde Chief Financial Officer
Finn Anders Egil Rausing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALFA LAVAL AB-23.48%8 519
ATLAS COPCO AB5.17%51 487
FANUC CORPORATION8.46%40 445
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.23%26 836
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.28%26 629
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED62.71%24 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group