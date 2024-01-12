ALFA LAVAL : UBS downgrades its recommendation

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Alfa Laval from 'neutral' to 'sell', with a price target reduced from SEK 430 to SEK 334, implying a downside potential of 13% for the Scandinavian engineering group's shares.



After outperforming the share price by 55% over the past three years, we see 2024 as a transitional year, and expect Alfa to underperform as order intake picks up," says the broker.



