ALFA LAVAL AB    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfa Laval Withdraws Bid for Neles After Failing to Get Enough Support

11/04/2020 | 04:13am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Alfa Laval AB said Wednesday that it has withdrawn its offer for Neles Oyj after failing to receive enough acceptances for the deal.

The company said the final results of its tender offer show it received acceptances representing 32.82% of the shares and votes in Neles, missing the 50% threshold it needed to complete the deal.

Alfa Laval and Valmet Corp. have been vying for control of Neles over the past couple of months, with Alfa Laval launching a 1.73 billion euros ($2.02 billion) takeover bid in July. Valmet has gradually increased its ownership in Neles to 29.5% and recently moved to try to scupper Alfa Laval's deal by sending Neles an unsolicited letter proposing a merger, but didn't disclose terms.

"While the industrial logic and growth synergies between Neles and Alfa Laval represented a significant opportunity for both companies, we do not believe that Neles would be well served by having two large shareholders with conflicting strategic agendas for the long-term," said Alfa Laval Chief Executive Tom Erixon.

"For that reason, Alfa Laval has decided to withdraw the public tender offer."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0412ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA LAVAL AB 0.08% 179.65 Delayed Quote.-23.99%
NELES OYJ -2.49% 10.2 Delayed Quote.1.27%
VALMET OYJ 0.10% 20.78 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 41 734 M 4 682 M 4 682 M
Net income 2020 4 505 M 505 M 505 M
Net Debt 2020 1 118 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 75 209 M 8 516 M 8 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 16 921
Free-Float 70,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Jan Allde Chief Financial Officer
Finn Anders Egil Rausing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALFA LAVAL AB-23.99%8 516
ATLAS COPCO AB7.47%52 403
FANUC CORPORATION9.44%40 711
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.90%28 081
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.1.79%27 031
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED69.16%25 650
