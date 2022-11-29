Advanced search
    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:13 2022-11-29 am EST
295.65 SEK   -0.55%
02:55aAlfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment
RE
02:46aAlfa Laval Allocates $95 Million to Boost Gasketed Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Capacity
MT
02:01aAlfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2022 - the impact of sustainability
AQ
Alfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment

11/29/2022 | 02:55am EST
(Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval will invest 1 billion Swedish Crowns ($95.12 million) on efforts to boost its capacity in areas related to global energy transition, it said on Tuesday.

The investment aims to raise capacity in the manufacture and distribution of gasketed heat exchangers, which are used in both cooling and heating processes and are more energy efficient than counterparts such as shell-and-tube systems.

Heat exchangers are used to control or regulate the temperature of products in the pharmaceuticals and food industries among others. They are also used in district heating systems.

"While we are concerned about the global economy in the short-term, the demand trends remain strong, especially for technologies needed to rebuild the global energy system," said Chief Executive Tom Erixon.

($1 = 10.5133 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFRY AB -1.43% 172.8 Delayed Quote.-32.24%
ALFA LAVAL AB -1.82% 297.3 Delayed Quote.-18.41%
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB (PUBL) -3.45% 42.56 Delayed Quote.-32.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 581 M 4 819 M 4 819 M
Net income 2022 4 888 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2022 11 043 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 11 707 M 11 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 818
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Ekström Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Henrik Nielsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
