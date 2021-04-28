Alfa Laval : 2021 Q1 Transcript

ALFA LAVAL Moderator: Tom Erixon 27-04-21/2:00 p.m. GMT Confirmation # 3048356 Page 1 ALFA LAVAL Presenters: Tom Erixon, President & CEO and Jan Allde, CFO 27 April 2021 2:00 p.m. GMT OPERATOR: This is Conference #: 3048356. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alfa Laval quarter one earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press "star," "1" on your telephone. Please be advised that today's conference is being recoded, Tuesday, the 27 April, 2021. If you require any further assistance, please press "star," "0." I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Erixon, President and CEO; and Jan Allde, CFO (inaudible). Please go ahead. Tom Erixon: Thank you, and welcome to the earnings call. I appreciate you guys have a busy day today, just as we do, in fact. But anyhow, welcome to Alfa Laval's call. A few introductory comments initially. First, from a macroeconomic point of view, the quarter developed and improved a bit better and a bit faster than we expected a quarter or 2 ago, and that was true across most of the geographies and most of the Alfa Laval end markets. Clearly, this was reflected in Alfa Laval's order intake in the quarter overall. It was stable with a clear sequential growth. And in fact, net of all of the currency effects compared to first quarter last year, in fact, we are a few

ALFA LAVAL Moderator: Tom Erixon 27-04-21/2:00 p.m. GMT Confirmation # 3048356 Page 2 percent ahead of the pre-pandemic level of Q1 2020. I'll come back with some details on that. Despite some headwinds, in terms of lower invoicing compared to last year and selected cost increases in various parts of the supply chain, margins strengthened somewhat to 17.1 percent in the quarter. Clearly, supported by good productivity, by some effects of the restructuring program that is now underway and with some continuous effects from last year's cost savings program in Sales and Admin. In all, in terms of demand trends, we expect that we are at the lower end of the cycle at this point in time. We are bottoming up in the Q1 and to a degree, Q2. And if the macroeconomic tailwinds continues as they are right now, we expect to see a strengthening of demand as the year progresses. Back with the forward-looking comments later. Let me then go to the key figures. In general, we have rather big currency effects on all of the numbers. So let me just comment that the volumes are a bit stronger than they look in the numbers net of the currency effect. Invoicing was a bit lower than expected, but within normal quarterly variations. Delivery on time continues on a high targeted level of 96 percent, 97 percent. So there are no operational issues that are causing delay in the invoicing per se. In fact, we had a very strong productivity development with high run rates in a lot of our factories, especially in the transactional business and a decrease in overall FTEs in the supply chain supported by the restructuring programs. So that helped push the margin upwards despite the lower volumes and some challenges. We have some uneven loads in part of our factories related to areas under restructuring, and that is obviously pulling in the other direction. The EBITDA as a dollar number versus last year was driven by lower volume. But be aware that the nonoperational factors below the EBITDA result pushed in a positive direction and overall net profit and earnings per share improved a fair amount as a result of that. In terms of the divisional comments, let me start with the Food & Water division. We had a new strong quarter regarding order intake for the division.

ALFA LAVAL Moderator: Tom Erixon 27-04-21/2:00 p.m. GMT Confirmation # 3048356 Page 3 It was a new all-time high, and it was high in most of the end segments while large projects in general continue to be slow in converting to firm orders. So it was completely driven by transactional business. The pipeline, in terms of larger projects, especially in vegetable oil, to a degree, supported by the biofuel developments is ongoing and is clear, and we had the first conversion of one of our veg oil projects, larger projects in the quarter. Otherwise, as I indicated last quarter, the pipeline is fair and solid. Profitability was stable overall compared to last year with positive volumes but also some selective negative mix effects in the quarter. Overall, plus and minus is pretty much balancing out. The Energy Division continued with clear sustainability trends driving demand at a very high level in most of the transactional businesses. The project activity remained on a low level in the Energy division, just as it did in the Food & Water division in the quarter. But the first projects were converted to orders in the refinery and petrochemical segments during Q1. And that did degree drive the sequential growth of the Energy Division compared to Q4. Invoicing was on the low side in the quarter. But as mentioned, mostly normal variations and to a degree, some lower loads in specific factories related to the energy sector. Sustainability continues to drive investments into new technologies in this division. This quarter, we announced an investment into Liquid Wind, a consortium developing commercial scale solutions for converting captured CO2 to e- methanol, green methanol or, if you like, the equivalent of green LNG. As you've seen in the quarter, the number of announcements on the sustainability area has been substantial. And you have the press releases, I will not revert to the whole list here at this time. Instead, I'd like to move over to the Marine Division, where ship contracting at the yards saw a sharp increase in the quarter. The data in terms of totally booking at the shipyards, they are back - updated throughout the preceding quarters. So today, the final numbers are not in.

ALFA LAVAL Moderator: Tom Erixon 27-04-21/2:00 p.m. GMT Confirmation # 3048356 Page 4 But if we compare quarter 1 last year with the numbers reported in mid-April compared to the reported mid-April for the quarter 1 this year, last year had a contracting level that was very low of around 100 vessels. This year, that equivalent number was 360. So it's more than 3x to 300 percent increase in contracting and driven by several ship classes, but in particular containerships. Partly, we believe the increase in contracting is driven by shipowners converting earlier options into firm orders. It is, at this point in time, options that typically are favorable in terms of cost, favorably in terms of short delivery cycles and they would perhaps otherwise expire. So the conversion of options may be a significant factor of the quarterly intake. Whether that is fully repeatable or not in the rest of the year remains to be seen, but we perceive that the marine market as a whole with positive freight rates, and ship owners becoming more comfortable in the multifuel options available that the contracting level may remain somewhat on a higher level this year certainly compared to last year. The short-term order intake in Q1 was supported by clear sequential growth in environmental applications in general and certainly in the recovery in the service business, indicating that the marine industry is returning to a more normal operating mode. The increase in contracts say will have a limited impact on order intake for 2021. As you know, there are typical lead times between yard contracting and firm orders booked at Alfa Laval, and we expect that to remain that way also in this cycle upturn. Some general comments regarding service. Overall, we saw a strong service quarter with sequential growth of approximately 8 percent. Spare parts remained fairly stable during 2020 and the pandemic. But now, in fact, all service products are growing, especially reconditioning in those areas that were negatively affected by the regulations in place during last year. To a degree, of course, this is a pent-up demand, but to a degree, it is also a return to more normal.

ALFA LAVAL Moderator: Tom Erixon 27-04-21/2:00 p.m. GMT Confirmation # 3048356 Page 5 At this time, there are still pockets of low service activity in the market, but it is mainly related to upstream oil and gas, whereas in many areas right now, we see a fast growth and return to normal pandemic levels or above. So summary comments on the order intake side. From a currency perspective, it is a bit of a complicated comparison. I just want to remind you that last year, in the first quarter, we had a positive backlog revaluation amounting to around SEK 800 million of most of it belonging to the Marine Division. So if you adjust for that, and you compare in fixed currency rates, in fact, the volumes are about 2 percent higher than in the first quarter 2020. Normally, we don't consider comments on the backlog revaluations, but since the amount was so large last year, we made an explicit comment then, and I remind you of it now. So considering the mix change with fewer large engineering projects in the mix coming in, in the orders right now towards a more transactional component business, we are seeing high factory loads in a lot of our component factories at the moment. In fact, we are at all-time high in several areas. We are in full load in several areas. And you may expect some further actions to address capacity and bottlenecks as we continue to grow into the next cycle. In terms of the geographical trends, although it's not necessarily fully obvious on the chart, in fact, both U.S. and especially China had a strong quarter. We are 7 percent, 8 percent up in both markets compared to Q1 last year and the sequential growth, especially in China, is exceptionally high. It's a very healthy business condition in both markets, and both of those happen to represent our 2 individually biggest markets. Leaving the lower level of marine activity in many of the other Asian markets, in fact, Asia as a whole is OK. It looks a little bit weaker than it is all in all, given the - among other things, the currency effects from the Marine side affecting the numbers comparability.

