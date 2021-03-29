Alfa Laval : Invitation to Alfa Laval's first-quarter conference call

Invitation to Alfa Laval's first-quarter conference call
Alfa Laval will release first-quarter earnings on April 27[th] at 12:45 CET. The telephone conference will start at 15:00 CET.
To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3048356
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
www.alfalaval.com
Disclaimer
Alfa Laval AB published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:11:04 UTC.