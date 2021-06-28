Alfa Laval : to supply complete process lines to one of the world's largest olive oil mills

Alfa Laval has won an order to supply complete process lines to one of the world's largest olive oil mills, which is to be built in Spain. Once completed in 2022 the mill will process about 180 million kilos of olives per season.

The order comprises several complete process lines, including Alfa Laval high speed separators and decanters.

In addition to being one of the world's largest mills, it will also be one of the most sustainable and innovative facilities. It will run and evaluate Alfa Laval's latest products within olive oil processing: the Alfa Laval Olive Oil Booster which increases both yield and quality, and a decanter solution to treat the residuals for further use as liquid fertilizers - and enabling re-use of water for irrigation or industrial purposes.

'This order includes some of our latest innovations and demonstrates how we constantly strive to develop technologies that improve quality and yield while minimizing waste,' says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. 'As a market leader we continue to expand the technology capabilities and improve the conditions for both our customers and society.'

Did you know that… according to several sources, Spain accounts for almost half of global olive oil production, with Italy, Tunisia, Greece and Turkey being the other major producers?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01