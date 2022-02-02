Log in
    ALFA   SE0000695876

ALFA LAVAL AB

(ALFA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/01 11:29:39 am
317.3 SEK   +1.86%
02:05aAlfa Laval sees higher demand as profit narrowly lags forecast
RE
01:49aALFA LAVAL : 2021 Q4 Presentation
PU
01:31aAlfa Laval (publ) Fourth quarter and full year 2021
AQ
Alfa Laval sees higher demand as profit narrowly lags forecast

02/02/2022 | 02:05am EST
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Alfa Laval said on Wednesday it expected demand in the first quarter to be higher than the levels seen in the preceding quarter after the engineering group reported profits slightly below market forecasts.

The company said its supply chain had been stable in the quarter, while delayed deliveries due to component shortages remained roughly unchanged from earlier in 2021.

"Full year order intake reached a record level of SEK 45.7 billion with growth in almost all end markets and geographies," Chief Executive Tom Erixon said in a statement.

The company, which makes products such as heat exchangers, pumps and filters, reported fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) of 1.99 billion crowns ($214.97 million) versus 1.97 billion a year ago and mean forecast 2.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Alfa, which saw order bookings rise last year as many industries ramped up spending following a pandemic-induced slump in 2020, said quarterly order intake jumped to 11.65 billion crowns from a year-ago 9.27 billion crowns, just short of the 11.67 billion seen by analysts.

It proposed a dividend of 6.00 crowns per share for 2021, up from 5.50 crowns in 2020 and compared to a mean forecast of 5.91 crowns.

($1 = 9.2569 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 40 747 M 4 401 M 4 401 M
Net income 2021 4 628 M 500 M 500 M
Net Debt 2021 6 213 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 132 B 14 191 M 14 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 17 678
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Tom Erixon President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Allde Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Jönsson Chairman
Mikael Tyden President-Operations Division
Henrik Nielsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFA LAVAL AB-12.93%14 191
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.20%67 738
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.29%39 841
FANUC CORPORATION-7.88%37 396
SANDVIK AB-4.08%32 498
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.53%30 114