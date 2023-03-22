Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alfa Laval Corporate AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFVY   US0153931011

ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB

(ALFVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:45:02 2023-03-21 pm EDT
33.77 USD   +1.08%
04:44aAlfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
PR
03:53aAlfa Laval Takes Over Dutch Air Lubrication Technology Company
MT
03:31aAlfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology

03/22/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUND, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Alfa Laval acquired a minority stake in the Netherland-based company Marine Performance Systems (MPS) with an option to acquire the remaining part later. Now Alfa Laval has executed that option and completed the acquisition to own 100 percent of MPS. The closing date for the acquisition was 21 March 2023. MPS' innovative technology significantly reduces the friction from vessels when sailing, resulting in fuel savings.

Friction between the hull and the water when sailing is the most significant driver of a vessel's fuel consumption, and the cost of fuel represents up to 60 percent of a vessel's operating costs. Fuel consumption has a direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, as reducing 1 ton of fossil fuel consumption equals the reduction of approximately 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Marine Performance Systems' air lubrication technology generates micro bubbles under a ship's hull, reducing friction between the vessel and the water by 50-70 percent and enabling substantial fuel cost savings and improvement in overall ship efficiency, during normal service speed. The technology was first tested on a sea-going vessel in 2020 and the fuel savings have been confirmed by the shipowner based on several months of operation.

The patented solution can be installed on vessels of any size or fuel type at point of building or retrofitted on already operating vessels.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

Johan Lundin 
Head of Investor Relations 
Alfa Laval  
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10 
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-completes-acquisition-of-innovative-friction-reduction-technology-301778368.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB
04:44aAlfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
PR
03:53aAlfa Laval Takes Over Dutch Air Lubrication Technology Company
MT
03:31aAlfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
AQ
03/21Annual General Meeting in Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PR
03/21Alfa Laval : Notice to attend AGM 2023 in Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PU
03/21Alfa Laval : Notification of attendance and form for advance voting 2023
PU
03/21Alfa Laval : The Nomination Committee's reasoned statement
PU
03/21Alfa Laval : Board of Directors' reasoned statement according to 18 4 ABL
PU
03/21Alfa Laval : Remuneration report 2022
PU
03/21Alfa Laval : The Nomination Committee instruction
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB
More recommendations