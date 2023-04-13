Alfa Laval joins forces with Boliden to reduce its carbon footprint

LUND, Sweden, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has teamed up with Boliden, a Swedish mining and smelting company, to use their Low-Carbon copper to produce heat exchangers. The goal is to have the first heat exchanger made using Boliden's copper ready during 2023. The cooperation will enable Alfa Laval to produce heat exchangers with a reduced carbon footprint. This is part of the company's multi-channel plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

"To drive the transition towards a more sustainable society it's vital that we find partnerships and collaborations that complement the ambitions that we have as a company. Bringing together Boliden's copper and our energy-efficient heat exchangers means we can contribute to the industry's transformation towards net zero," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval.

The cooperation with Boliden is part of Alfa Laval's strategic ambition to reduce the environmental impact of raw materials. Boliden's Low-Carbon copper is produced from copper mined in the north of Sweden and recycled material such as electronic waste, using clean energy which gives the raw material one of the lowest carbon footprints of any refined copper in the world. The copper will mainly be used in Alfa Laval's brazed heat exchangers which are used for heating, cooling, evaporation and condensing in numerous applications, including heat pumps. By using Boliden's copper, the carbon footprint of the heat exchangers will be reduced compared to other available alternatives.

"With our Green Transition Metals, we create a foundation for Europe's climate transition as they represent some of the most sustainable options on the market. If we want to enable the society of tomorrow, we need to start today. And Alfa Laval is now utilizing the fact that our offering is available today, and by that they are part of leading the industry", says Mikael Staffas, CEO of Boliden.

Did you know… Energy efficiency is one of the main factors in reaching the Paris Agreement, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Alfa Laval's energy-efficient heat exchangers, used in industrial processes worldwide, play an important role as they can recover and reuse heat and energy. They are used in heat pumps and are crucial components in processes for hydrogen, biofuel and long duration energy storage – thereby Alfa Laval supports the transition towards more sustainable energy sources.

About Boliden

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

