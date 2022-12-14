Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alfa Laval Corporate AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFVY   US0153931011

ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB

(ALFVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-12-13 pm EST
30.65 USD   +2.87%
03:08aAlfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels
PR
03:05aAlfa Laval to Supply Feedstock Processing Systems to US-based CVR Energy
MT
02:31aAlfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels

12/14/2022 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc., a U.S.-based renewable fuels and petroleum refining company, to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment, part of a strategic investment in the refinery supporting CVR's expansion into renewable biofuel production. 

Alfa Laval will supply pre-treatment systems, consisting of various equipment such as separators, heat exchangers, pumps and agitators intended to reduce contaminants in the feedstocks before conversion into biofuel. The systems are intended to support a more cost-effective supply of sustainable feedstocks.

As part of the ongoing energy transition, many refineries in the U.S. and Europe are being converted into biofuels plants. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), replacing fossil fuels with biofuels is one of the primary ways to decarbonize the transport sector. And in the "Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario," biofuels are expected to make up 64 percent of the sector's renewable energy consumption in 2030.

"Alfa Laval has extensive experience and expertise in both oil refining and biofuel processes," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division at Alfa Laval. "Together with our premium product range we thereby become a reliable partner for our customers in this important transition towards a more sustainable energy supply. By changing and optimizing the current processes, we can make a big difference as we work in parallel on tomorrow's solutions."

Did you know… The annual global demand for biofuels is estimated to grow by 28 percent by 2026, reaching 186 billion litres, according to IEA.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

Johan Lundin 
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval  
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10 
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-supports-refinery-in-its-transition-towards-biofuels-301702644.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB
03:08aAlfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels
PR
03:05aAlfa Laval to Supply Feedstock Processing Systems to US-based CVR Energy
MT
02:31aAlfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels
AQ
12/07Factbox-European companies cuts jobs as economy sputters
RE
12/01Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen boi..
AQ
12/01Alfa Laval : Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) ..
PU
11/30Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2022 the impact of sustainability
AQ
11/30Alfa Laval : Introducing the new Alfa Laval Moatti 180 automatic, self-cleaning filters, f..
PU
11/29Transcript : Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/29Alfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB
More recommendations