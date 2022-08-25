Alfen N : 22H1 results

Especially EV charging has seen a very strong first half of the year: our revenue more than tripled compared to the first half of 2021. The market for EV charging has a strong long-term growth trend, but our growth in the first half of 2022 was exceptional. For example, we have seen a surge in projects at retail locations and workplaces after COVID measures were released. Also we have seen some customers that increased inventories before the summer season. Now the first half of 2022 has ended, we expect a year-on-year growth rate in the second half of 2022 that is more in line with growth rates in previous years.

Alfen has managed well under the tough supply chain conditions. We continue to face disrupted global supply chains with high demand for electrical components, batteries and invertors as well as logistical challenges. As we have done in the past, we remain focussed on managing our supply chain and expect pressures to persist into 2023. Yet, we realize that some disruptions in the supply chain are outside of our control.

Alfen continues to successfully pursue its internationalisation strategy and has been able to attain 50% of revenue outside of the Netherlands in H1 2022: €103m compared to €43m in H1 2021. Alfen's international organisation has local presence in 13 countries. Besides its own organisational presence, Alfen benefitted from clients with an international footprint and has its products installed in almost 30 European countries.

Given our very strong revenue performance in the second quarter, we have raised our revenue guidance for 2022 from €350-420m to €410-470m."

Financial highlights

Key figures In € millions Q1 2022 Q2 2022 H1 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2021 Revenue and other income 95.5 110.0 205.5 53.8 61.5 115.3 Y-o-y growth 77% 79% 78% 22% 33% 28% Gross margin 34.1 38.5 72.6 19.6 22.4 42.0 As % of revenue and other income 35.7% 35.0% 35.3% 36.5% 36.4% 36.4% Adjusted EBITDA 17.1 20.2 37.3 7.2 9.7 16.9 As % of revenue and other income 17.9% 18.4% 18.1% 13.3% 15.9% 14.7%

Revenue and other income increased by 78% to €205.5m in the first half-year of 2022 from €115.3m in the first half-year of 2021.

Gross margin decreased to 35.3% in the first half-year of 2022 compared with 36.4% in the first half-year of 2021. Alfen was able to leverage its growing scale and strong market position to dampen the effect of challenges in the global supply chains.