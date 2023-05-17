Advanced search
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:06:15 2023-05-17 am EDT
66.86 EUR   -13.33%
03:40aAlfen N : Alfen press release 23Q1 Trading Update
01:00aAlfen N : 23Q1 trading update
01:00aAlfen N : increases revenues 19% in Q1 and achieves 285% growth in the breakthrough year of Energy Storage Systems
Alfen N : Alfen press release 23Q1 Trading Update

05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
Alfen N.V.
Alfen N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 may 2023 - 06:46
Statutory nameAlfen N.V.
TitleAlfen press release 23Q1 Trading Update

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 561 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2023 63,7 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net cash 2023 37,8 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 674 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 77,14 €
Average target price 108,43 €
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFEN N.V.-8.38%1 818
TBEA CO., LTD.17.83%13 109
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.21.23%3 499
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.42.73%2 196
HAINAN JINPAN SMART TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.81%1 997
HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LIMITED13.90%1 964
