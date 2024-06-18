Alfen N.V.
Alfen N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date18 jun 2024 - 07:10
Statutory nameAlfen N.V.
TitleAlfen secured contract MV walk-in substations for electrification bus transport with TEC
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406180000000001_EN - Alfen secured contract MV walk-in substations for electrification bus transport with TEC.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 18 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 07:04:02 UTC.