Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
03:28:18 2024-06-18 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
33.72
EUR
+1.97%
-3.29%
-43.99%
Alfen N : Alfen secured contract MV walk in substations for electrification bus transport with TEC
June 18, 2024 at 03:05 am EDT
Alfen N.V.
Alfen N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 18 jun 2024 - 07:10
Statutory name Alfen N.V.
Alfen secured contract MV walk-in substations for electrification bus transport with TEC
Related downloads
202406180000000001_EN - Alfen secured contract MV walk-in substations for electrification bus transport with TEC.pdf (opens in a new window)
Date last update: 18 June 2024
Disclaimer Alfen NV published this content on
18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 June 2024 07:04:02 UTC.
Alfen N.V. is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 85-years' history, Alfen N.V. has a unique combination of activities. The group designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen N.V. has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage.
Last Close Price
33.07
EUR
Average target price
53.4
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+61.48% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
