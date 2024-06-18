Alfen N.V. is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 85-years' history, Alfen N.V. has a unique combination of activities. The group designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen N.V. has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment