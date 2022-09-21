Advanced search
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
2022-09-21
98.96 EUR   +2.46%
ALFEN N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
09/15ALFEN N : share will be included in STOXX Europe 600 Index
PU
09/01ALFEN N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
Alfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

09/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Back BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
  • Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares544.053,00 Number of voting rights574.553,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares38.335,00 Number of voting rights38.335,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares9.600,00 Number of voting rights13.549,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,72 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,50 % Indirectly potential0,22 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,88 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,64 % Indirectly potential0,24 %

Date last update: 21 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
