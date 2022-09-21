|
Alfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Back
BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction20 sep 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
-
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
-
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares544.053,00
|
Number of voting rights574.553,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares38.335,00
|
Number of voting rights38.335,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares9.600,00
|
Number of voting rights13.549,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,72 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,50 %
|
Indirectly potential0,22 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding2,88 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,64 %
|
Indirectly potential0,24 %
Share information
Date last update: 21 September 2022
Disclaimer
Alfen NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ALFEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
430 M
429 M
429 M
|Net income 2022
|
48,6 M
48,6 M
48,6 M
|Net cash 2022
|
39,9 M
39,8 M
39,8 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|43,1x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 147 M
2 145 M
2 145 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,90x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|770
|Free-Float
|99,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|96,58 €
|Average target price
|126,80 €
|Spread / Average Target
|31,3%