|
Alfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares18.915,00
|
Number of voting rights39.318,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares374.106,00
|
Number of voting rights396.361,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares215.969,00
|
Number of voting rights215.969,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,80 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,72 %
|
Indirectly potential1,08 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,82 %
|
Indirectly potential1,17 %
Date last update: 21 February 2023
Disclaimer
Alfen NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ALFEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
560 M
598 M
598 M
|Net income 2023
|
64,1 M
68,4 M
68,4 M
|Net cash 2023
|
46,5 M
49,6 M
49,6 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,9x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 651 M
1 761 M
1 761 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,86x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,16x
|Nbr of Employees
|893
|Free-Float
|99,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|76,36 €
|Average target price
|111,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|45,4%