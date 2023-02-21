Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Alfen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-02-21 am EST
76.08 EUR   -0.37%
03:23pAlfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
07:10aAlfen N : Remuneration Policy Supervisory Board Proposal
PU
07:10aAlfen N : Explanatory Note to Agenda AGM Remuneration Policy Supervisory Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

02/21/2023 | 03:23pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares18.915,00 Number of voting rights39.318,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares374.106,00 Number of voting rights396.361,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares215.969,00 Number of voting rights215.969,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,80 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,72 % Indirectly potential1,08 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,82 % Indirectly potential1,17 %

Date last update: 21 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 560 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2023 64,1 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net cash 2023 46,5 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 76,36 €
Average target price 111,00 €
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFEN N.V.-9.31%1 771
TBEA CO., LTD.8.07%11 869
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.23.64%3 620
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION CO.,LTD5.96%1 798
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.11.76%1 742
HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LIMITED-8.87%1 545