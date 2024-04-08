After careful and constructive consideration, the Alfen Supervisory and Management Boards and Boudewijn Tans have mutually decided to withdraw his nomination as Chief Financial Officer from the Annual General Meeting agenda on 9 April 2024.

Boudewijn Tans started with a handover period in January this year in anticipation of his nomination as CFO as per the AGM on 9 April. During this period, it became apparent that the fit was not as both sides initially expected.

Henk ten Hove, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alfen, said: "Both Alfen and Boudewijn have come to the same conclusion, having worked together during the handover period. Although disappointing, this is the best outcome for Alfen and its stakeholders. We appreciate Boudewijn's constructive and collaborative attitude in the past months."

Boudewijn Tans said: "Although regretful, we came to this decision based on a mutual feeling that the fit was not as expected. While neither of us wanted this outcome, we believe it is in the best interest of all involved. I continue to have the highest regards for Alfen and its people and wish them all the best in the future."

Alfen will immediately begin the search process for the CFO position.

After the AGM, Jeroen van Rossen, Alfen's current CFO, will continue as advisor to the Management Board in the interim period.

The revised announcement and agenda for the AGM on 9 April have been published on the Alfen website, www.alfen.com.

