Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
11:36:44 2023-09-28 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
40.60
EUR
-0.54%
-7.81%
-51.78%
Alfen N : Candriam - Alfen N.V. - Almere
September 28, 2023 at 03:25 pm EDT
Candriam - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Candriam - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 27 sep 2023 Person obliged to notify Candriam Issuing institution Alfen N.V. Place of residence Almere Previous result Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares690.604,00
Number of voting rights690.604,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,18 %
Directly real3,18 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,18 %
Directly real3,18 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 September 2023
Disclaimer Alfen NV published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 19:24:27 UTC.
Alfen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Aug. 23
CI
Alfen N.V. Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
Aug. 23
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2023
Aug. 23
CI
Alfen N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
May. 17
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 17, 2023
May. 17
CI
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Mostly Higher After PMI Data
Apr. 21
DJ
Alfen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 15
CI
New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
Dec. 13
The market is still looking for an inflection point
Dec. 12
New week of gains for our 3 selections
Dec. 05
PUMP / DUMP #72 : This week's gainers and losers
2022
Alfen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Alfen N.V. Raises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
2022
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
2022
CI
Alert: Rebalancing in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
2022
Diebold Nixdorf Picked by Alfen to Provide Maintenance Services for EV Charging Equipment
2022
MT
Alfen Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
2022
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
2022
CI
Alfen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., Q3 2021 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 11, 2021
2021
CI
New purchases in the Investor Europe portfolio
2021
Global markets live: Nvidia, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Uber...
2021
Transcript : Alfen N.V., H1 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 27, 2021
2021
CI
Transcript : Alfen N.V., Q1 2021 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 12, 2021
2021
CI
Alfen N.V. Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2021
2021
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Alfen N.V. is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 85-years' history, Alfen N.V. has a unique combination of activities. The group designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen N.V. has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage.
More about the company
Average target price
66.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+63.16% Consensus