Candriam - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Candriam - Alfen N.V. - Almere

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction27 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyCandriam
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Place of residenceAlmere
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares690.604,00 Number of voting rights690.604,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,18 % Directly real3,18 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,18 % Directly real3,18 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 28 September 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 19:24:27 UTC.