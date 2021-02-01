Log in
Alfen N : Centrica Business Solutions enters into framework agreement with Alfen for the supply of battery energy storage solutions

02/01/2021 | 03:30pm EST
Centrica Business Solutions enters into framework agreement with Alfen for the supply of battery energy storage solutions

Centrica Business Solutions enters into framework agreement with Alfen for the supply of battery energy storage solutions

Alfen is proud to announce that it has been selected by Centrica Business Solutions, a leading UK energy and services company, as a preferred partner for the supply of sub 10MW battery energy storage solutions. With this three-year framework agreement, Alfen further expands its collaboration with Centrica after the recent framework agreement to supply charge points for Centrica and its subsidiary British Gas.

Centrica Business Solutions, a subsidiary of Centrica, is a leader in building and operating energy storage solutions for various business customers across Europe. As such, they are deeply involved in laying the foundations of the energy transition in Europe. They continue to develop energy storage services that leverage the value of batteries for companies looking to ensure on-site resilience, to leverage revenues from ancillary services and to make on-site production more sustainable.

Alfen offers comprehensive battery energy storage solutions, both stationary and mobile. The Alfen products are tailor-made for different markets and applications but based on the same design principles to guarantee optimal performance, limited installation time on site, flexibility, modularity, and a longevity.
Energy storage systems can be used to optimise energy management. For instance, they can balance energy supply and demand to keep the power grid stable. Additionally, the energy storage system can absorb peak demand and can also make autonomous electricity grids possible in combination with solar and / or wind energy. The energy storage systems are being used by a variety of clients such as utilities, energy traders, EV fast charging service providers and industrials.

Yves Vercammen, Country Manager Alfen Belgium, adds: 'Our collaboration with Centrica Business Solutions started in Belgium. Through this framework agreement, we are now taking the next step by jointly developing the energy storage market across Europe. We are proud to partner with a renowned party such as Centrica and to join hands to realise value-add and innovative service propositions for Centrica's customers based on our versatile energy storage solutions.'

Read more about our Energy storage solutions

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 20:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
