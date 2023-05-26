|
Alfen N : Comgest Global Investors, S.A.S. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction25 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyComgest Global Investors, S.A.S.
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares660.137,00
|
Number of voting rights660.137,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Comgest Asset Management International Ltd)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,04 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,04 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,04 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,04 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 26 May 2023
Disclaimer
Alfen NV published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:32:29 UTC.
|
|All news about ALFEN N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ALFEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
555 M
593 M
593 M
|Net income 2023
|
58,0 M
62,1 M
62,1 M
|Net cash 2023
|
30,9 M
33,0 M
33,0 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 417 M
1 516 M
1 516 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,50x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|893
|Free-Float
|99,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|65,30 €
|Average target price
|100,29 €
|Spread / Average Target
|53,6%