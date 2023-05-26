Advanced search
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
2023-05-26
65.30 EUR   -2.51%
Alfen N : Comgest Global Investors, S.A.S. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
Alfen N : Norges Bank - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
Alfen N : Alfen press release 23Q1 Trading Update
PU
Alfen N : Comgest Global Investors, S.A.S. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

05/26/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
Comgest Global Investors, S.A.S. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Comgest Global Investors, S.A.S. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction25 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyComgest Global Investors, S.A.S.
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares660.137,00 Number of voting rights660.137,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Comgest Asset Management International Ltd) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,04 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,04 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 26 May 2023

Alfen NV published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:32:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
