The Netherlands, April 08 - Amid Europe's shift towards zero carbon emissions, the Netherlands faces a pressing need to upgrade its grid infrastructure. Enexis Groep, a key player in the Dutch electricity grid sector, partnered with energy solutions specialist Alfen to fortify a 10,000-volt substation in Deventer to manage growing demand for reliable electricity distribution.

The Netherlands grapples with surging energy demand and an influx of renewable energy sources, prompting urgent grid upgrades to prevent blackouts.

Enexis Groep is leading efforts to address this challenge, installing 2,180MW of new grid connections and upgrades in 2023 alone. Collaborating with Alfen for several decades, they have deployed over 50substationsto bolster grid infrastructure, with the latest project in Deventer showcasing a timely installation and customisation.

This 3-day on site installation featured what we call a 'transport distribution substation' (transportverdeelstation in Dutch) that will deliver 10,000-volts of capacity to strengthen and stabilise the area's grid. This customised substation receives electricity from the power grid at a higher voltage and then distributes it to lower voltage levels suitable for distribution to end users.