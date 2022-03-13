Log in
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:09 am
89.95 EUR   +8.24%
03:54pALFEN N : Greener continues to trust in Alfen's TheBattery Mobile for next fleet expansion
PU
02/16ALFEN N : Alfen Press Release FY21 Results
PU
02/16Alfen Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
Alfen N : Greener continues to trust in Alfen's TheBattery Mobile for next fleet expansion

03/13/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
14 March 2022
Greener continues to trust in Alfen's TheBattery Mobile for next fleet expansion

Greener Power Solutions reaffirms its confidence in Alfen's smart and sustainable energy solutions with a new order of TheBattery Mobiles. The Dutch provider of temporary green energy for on- and off-grid projects is expanding its mobile battery fleet with new Alfen mobile energy storage systems. These additional units will enable Greener to meet the increasing demand for a sustainable alternative to diesel generators at, for example, construction sites and festivals.

With this latest order from Alfen's TheBattery Mobiles, Greener's battery fleet rises well above 60 units. The expansion comes shortly after Greener's most recent order of 30 units in April 2021, demonstrating both the company's rapid growth and the continuously rising demand for green energy in markets requiring temporary energy storage systems. Since its founding it 2018, Greener has successfully relied on Alfen as the provider of mobile batteries in its journey to become a world-leading supplier of clean energy rentals for on- and off-grid markets.

Alfen's TheBattery Mobile consists of a compactly designed mobile 10 ft. container based on automotive batteries as a green alternative for diesel generators. The new batteries supply up to 422kWh in energy capacity and up to 318kVA in power. With an external connection socket and operating panel, TheBattery Mobile is moreover an easy and safe system to connect and operate at locations that require temporary power supply such as festivals, building sites and grid junctions.

ForStephanie Schockaert, Sales Director Alfen Energy Storage Solutions, the order by Greener is a next affirmation of TheBattery Mobile as the solution when it comes to sustainable and clean alternatives for traditional generators: "At Alfen, we are proud to offer smart energy solutions that help such innovative companies like Greener grow in their mission to reduce emissions and provide clean energy alternatives. Greener's newest order is really a testimony to our strong and ever-growing partnership, and hopefully we will continue to strengthen it even further in the future."

Dieter Castelein, CEO and co-founder at Greener Power Solutions is similarly enthusiastic: "During these past four years, Greener has rapidly developed into a worldwide market-leading rental company of mobile battery solutions supported by our in-house software development. This new leap forward will expand our fleet by almost 50%, and as always, Alfen is there as the reliable and trusted partner to ensure our success."

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 19:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 333 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 30,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net cash 2022 55,4 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 951 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 683
Free-Float -
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 89,95 €
Average target price 90,75 €
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFEN N.V.1.93%2 136
ABB LTD-11.89%64 225
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-16.85%30 767
KONE OYJ-21.97%27 905
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-18.49%23 178
TBEA CO., LTD.0.05%12 649