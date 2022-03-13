Alfen N : Greener continues to trust in Alfen's TheBattery Mobile for next fleet expansion

Greener Power Solutions reaffirms its confidence in Alfen's smart and sustainable energy solutions with a new order of TheBattery Mobiles. The Dutch provider of temporary green energy for on- and off-grid projects is expanding its mobile battery fleet with new Alfen mobile energy storage systems. These additional units will enable Greener to meet the increasing demand for a sustainable alternative to diesel generators at, for example, construction sites and festivals.

With this latest order from Alfen's TheBattery Mobiles, Greener's battery fleet rises well above 60 units. The expansion comes shortly after Greener's most recent order of 30 units in April 2021, demonstrating both the company's rapid growth and the continuously rising demand for green energy in markets requiring temporary energy storage systems. Since its founding it 2018, Greener has successfully relied on Alfen as the provider of mobile batteries in its journey to become a world-leading supplier of clean energy rentals for on- and off-grid markets.

Alfen's TheBattery Mobile consists of a compactly designed mobile 10 ft. container based on automotive batteries as a green alternative for diesel generators. The new batteries supply up to 422kWh in energy capacity and up to 318kVA in power. With an external connection socket and operating panel, TheBattery Mobile is moreover an easy and safe system to connect and operate at locations that require temporary power supply such as festivals, building sites and grid junctions.

ForStephanie Schockaert, Sales Director Alfen Energy Storage Solutions, the order by Greener is a next affirmation of TheBattery Mobile as the solution when it comes to sustainable and clean alternatives for traditional generators: "At Alfen, we are proud to offer smart energy solutions that help such innovative companies like Greener grow in their mission to reduce emissions and provide clean energy alternatives. Greener's newest order is really a testimony to our strong and ever-growing partnership, and hopefully we will continue to strengthen it even further in the future."

Dieter Castelein, CEO and co-founder at Greener Power Solutions is similarly enthusiastic: "During these past four years, Greener has rapidly developed into a worldwide market-leading rental company of mobile battery solutions supported by our in-house software development. This new leap forward will expand our fleet by almost 50%, and as always, Alfen is there as the reliable and trusted partner to ensure our success."