Alfen N : JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction11 oct 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyJP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
-
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
-
Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares62.623,00
|
Number of voting rights62.623,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares635.834,00
|
Number of voting rights567.978,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares14.900,00
|
Number of voting rights14.900,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares5.225,00
|
Number of voting rights5.225,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JP Morgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares408,00
|
Number of voting rights408,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(China International Fund Management Co., Ltd.)
|
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,31 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,31 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,99 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Share information
Date last update: 12 October 2022
|
