  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Alfen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
95.02 EUR   +1.93%
03:12pAlfen N : JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
09/21Alfen N : BlackRock Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere
PU
09/20ALFEN N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfen N : JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Back JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Alfen N.V. - Almere

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction11 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyJP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
  • Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
  • Place of residenceAlmere
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares62.623,00 Number of voting rights62.623,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares635.834,00 Number of voting rights567.978,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares14.900,00 Number of voting rights14.900,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares5.225,00 Number of voting rights5.225,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JP Morgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares408,00 Number of voting rights408,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(China International Fund Management Co., Ltd.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,31 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,31 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 12 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 430 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 48,6 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net cash 2022 39,9 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 061 M 2 000 M 2 004 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 93,22 €
Average target price 126,80 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFEN N.V.5.63%1 966
TBEA CO., LTD.5.62%11 769
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-32.30%2 363
HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LIMITED34.18%1 754
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION CO.,LTD-35.26%1 430
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-21.12%1 305