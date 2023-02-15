Advanced search
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
02/15/2023
79.34 EUR   -7.03%
03:28pAlfen N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03:45aAlfen N : Alfen Press Release FY22 Results
PU
01:25aAlfen N : 22FY results
PU
Alfen N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/15/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Alfen N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Alfen N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date15 feb 2023
Issuing institutionAlfen N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentalf-2022-12-31-en-a2204-02165.zip

Date last update: 15 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 439 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2022 49,6 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net cash 2022 31,4 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 721 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFEN N.V.1.35%1 987
TBEA CO., LTD.5.48%12 171
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.28.09%3 715
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION CO.,LTD13.56%2 019
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.17.45%1 861
HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LIMITED-10.66%1 559