The Netherlands, 30 April - It's a new chapter for Alfen: we've moved into our new production and warehouse facility in the Dutch city Almere (our home for the last 40+ year) that's now our head office. With this expansion, we now have 5 production sites in the Almere Buiten district with a total of 6 buildings.

Our head office officially changed addresses on 15 April with our reception team's move into our building at Hefbrugweg 79. With our teams moving in over the next several weeks, as well as starting the production hall and warehouse, our new facility is coming more and more to life.

The facility, strategically located in the De Vaart business park, includes 24,000 sqm - about the size of 5 European football fields - of production space dedicated to manufacturing of transformer substations, as well as some other key features including:

6,296 solar panels integrated with 96 of Alfen's very own EV charging stations in the parking lot, as well as our in-house produced mobile energy storage systems and 3 transformer substations.

8 x 30kW DC chargers.

A big warehouse with a modern management system for inventory storage and distribution.

3 floors of office space, hosting a maximum of 300 members of the Alfen team.

We informed all our contacts of the address change, but if you missed it, it's:

Alfen N.V.,

Hefbrugweg 79

1332 AM Almere

The Netherlands

P.O. Box 1042

1300 BA Almere

The new Alfen location is even more convenient with extensive parking and free EV charging for our employees and visitors.

Building on 40+ years of history in Almere as our home, this new facility reflects Alfen's mission to keep innovating to help our customers' meet their dynamic electricity challenges and transition to carbon zero.

We look forward to welcoming you on-site soon.