Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Alfen N.V.    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alfen N : is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stations to London Borough of Newham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Alfen is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stations to London Borough of Newham 06-10-2020

Alfen is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stations to London Borough of Newham

Together with our lead partner Allego, Alfen is supplying 80 publicly accessible EV charge sockets for the London Borough of Newham. Allego who secured this important Transport for London concession will be responsible for installing and operating the charging stations Alfen is proud to be the partner of choice to supply the smart EV charging stations. The installation of the charging stations is part of a program to make London carbon-free by 2050.

In the first phase of the program comprising in total 80 charge sockets, Allego will operate 40 smart Alfen Twin Dual Socket chargers. Designed for tough city conditions, the charging units will provide 22 kW of power, allowing to charge cars and vans up to almost 100 miles of range per hour. These chargers also offer the flexibility to create smart charging hubs as the network grows.

This project, part of the Go Ultra Low City Scheme (GULCS), is a joint Transport for London (TfL), Greater London Authority (GLA) and boroughs project that aims to install over 1,500 publicly accessible EV charging points in London by the end of 2020. Bristol was the first UK city where Alfen chargers have been rolled out as part of GULCS.

Paz Sharma, Allego Managing Director UK and Ireland said: 'We are proud to be working with a trusted partner like Alfen to provide reliable and smart charging solutions to cities like London. Together we deliver charging facilities that can be used by all electric cars and every EV driver, providing a seamless charging experience.'

Alex Earl, Country Manager Alfen UK, adds: 'We are delighted that our high quality, robust, intelligent public chargers are now also being rolled out on the streets of the UK's capital. Together with our partner Allego, with whom we have already been working for many years in Europe, we are confident that we will provide a high level of service to EV drivers in London and do our bit to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the area.'

Read more about our EV Charging solutions

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALFEN N.V.
01:30aALFEN N : is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stati..
PU
09/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google wins Fitbit, Epic Games loses first court battle ag..
09/28ALFEN N : Steag chooses Alfen as partner for solar park Leeuwarden
PU
09/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
09/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca closer to a Covid-19 vaccine
09/01ALFEN N : supplies EV charge points for port terminals of Volkswagen Group UK
PU
08/27ALFEN N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/26ALFEN N : Semi-annual Report 2020 H1
PU
08/26ALFEN N : Webcast 2020 H1 Results
PU
08/26ALFEN N : continues strong profitable growth in H1 2020 and reconfirms 2020 full..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 198 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2020 23,2 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 462 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 563
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,33 €
Last Close Price 57,20 €
Spread / Highest target 4,90%
Spread / Average Target -3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALFEN N.V.247.93%1 462
ABB LTD2.44%55 820
KONE OYJ28.83%45 870
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.6.91%29 715
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.56.91%12 454
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.70%9 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group