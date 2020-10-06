Alfen N : is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stations to London Borough of Newham

Alfen is proud to be the partner of choice to supply smart EV charging stations to London Borough of Newham 06-10-2020

Together with our lead partner Allego, Alfen is supplying 80 publicly accessible EV charge sockets for the London Borough of Newham. Allego who secured this important Transport for London concession will be responsible for installing and operating the charging stations Alfen is proud to be the partner of choice to supply the smart EV charging stations. The installation of the charging stations is part of a program to make London carbon-free by 2050.

In the first phase of the program comprising in total 80 charge sockets, Allego will operate 40 smart Alfen Twin Dual Socket chargers. Designed for tough city conditions, the charging units will provide 22 kW of power, allowing to charge cars and vans up to almost 100 miles of range per hour. These chargers also offer the flexibility to create smart charging hubs as the network grows.

This project, part of the Go Ultra Low City Scheme (GULCS), is a joint Transport for London (TfL), Greater London Authority (GLA) and boroughs project that aims to install over 1,500 publicly accessible EV charging points in London by the end of 2020. Bristol was the first UK city where Alfen chargers have been rolled out as part of GULCS .

Paz Sharma, Allego Managing Director UK and Ireland said: 'We are proud to be working with a trusted partner like Alfen to provide reliable and smart charging solutions to cities like London. Together we deliver charging facilities that can be used by all electric cars and every EV driver, providing a seamless charging experience.'

Alex Earl, Country Manager Alfen UK, adds: 'We are delighted that our high quality, robust, intelligent public chargers are now also being rolled out on the streets of the UK's capital. Together with our partner Allego, with whom we have already been working for many years in Europe, we are confident that we will provide a high level of service to EV drivers in London and do our bit to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the area.'

